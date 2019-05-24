NYRA Hosting Two-Day Job Fair For Saratoga Race Course’s 2019 Summer Meet

Looking for a summer job—or just a reason to be on hand at Saratoga Race Course every day during this year’s summer meet? The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has announced that it’ll be hosting its annual job fair for the Saratoga Race Course’s 2019 summer meet right here in Downtown Saratoga. The two-day fair will be held at the Embassy Suites in Saratoga on Friday, June 14, from 10am-6pm, and Saturday, June 15, from 9am-2pm. The track is looking to hire cooks, hosts/hostesses and waitstaff, security guards and ushers, concessions supervisors and cashiers, and even turf workers and general labor (for a complete list of positions visit nyra.com). NYRA, Centerplate, Integrated Staffing, Union Square Events and American Maintenance will all be looking for prospective track employees.

The Thoroughbred racing season has a huge economic impact not just in Saratoga, but also throughout the entire Capital Region. Every year, the Spa City’s population nearly doubles in size as tourists flock to the area, bringing with them a deluge of economic activity. According to the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency, the summer meet is responsible for creating almost $240 million throughout nine counties in the Capital Region. Saratoga Race Course alone employs about 2350 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers. Applicants interested in working at the track this summer must be at least 15 years old with New York State Certified Working Papers (18 years for security guard positions); and all applicants must also bring a photo ID and social security card or I-9 alternative.

This year’s summer meet begins a week early on Thursday, July 11 and marks the 150th anniversary of the Travers Stakes, which will take place on Saturday, August 24. After opening weekend, horse racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesday through Sundays, through Labor Day Monday (September 2).