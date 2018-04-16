Oklahoma’s Spring Season Kicks Off On April 16

Technically, this year’s Saratoga horse racing season begins on April 16, not July 20 (i.e., opening day at Saratoga Race Course). That’s when the first racehorses start appearing around the Oklahoma training track, located between Union and Fifth avenues just north of the main racetrack.

The facility, which has both a dirt and turf track, first opened in 1904, and legend has it that it got its name from being as far away as Oklahoma. During my years covering racing, I’ve watched the Oklahoma season, which runs well past the official close of the Saratoga meet, grow in importance for the sport and the local economy.

All true horse racing lovers in Saratoga know our favorite sporting season kicks off at the Oklahoma. As it has for 114 thrilling years.