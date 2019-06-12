Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

Opera Saratoga hosted its annual summer gala, Opera on the Lake, on the shores of Lake George at the Inn at Erlowest this past Sunday, June 9. The evening featured cocktails and dinner overlooking the beautiful lake, and guests were treated to live opera performances, as well as a live auction featuring exclusive experiences. Longtime Opera Saratoga board of trustees members Jeff and Judy Killeen were recognized for their long-standing commitment and generous support of Opera Saratoga.

The Opera on the Lake Gala is the pinnacle fundraising event for Opera Saratoga. Each year, proceeds raised at the event support educational programs and Opera Saratoga’s Summer Festival.