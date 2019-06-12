fbpx

Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

Opera Saratoga
(Erin Hawrysz)
View Gallery
21 Photos
Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Saratoga Living
Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga Celebrates In Lake George

The organization's annual summer gala raised money for educational programs and Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival.

(Erin Hawrysz)

Opera Saratoga hosted its annual summer gala, Opera on the Lake, on the shores of Lake George at the Inn at Erlowest this past Sunday, June 9. The evening featured cocktails and dinner overlooking the beautiful lake, and guests were treated to live opera performances, as well as a live auction featuring exclusive experiences. Longtime Opera Saratoga board of trustees members Jeff and Judy Killeen were recognized for their long-standing commitment and generous support of Opera Saratoga.

The Opera on the Lake Gala is the pinnacle fundraising event for Opera Saratoga. Each year, proceeds raised at the event support educational programs and Opera Saratoga’s Summer Festival.

Avatar
Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 