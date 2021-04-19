New Owen Wilson Comedy ‘Paint’ Shooting in the Saratoga Area

No, Zoolander isn’t shooting another sequel in Saratoga Springs, but you may have actually seen actor Owen Wilson in town. That’s because he and a number of other name actors are shooting a new indie comedy in the area called Paint.

Per the Times Union, the movie will be filming at various undisclosed locations around town over the next few weeks—though we’ve heard that one of them was in nearby Schuylerville and that Wilson was seen there wearing a ’70s/Western-style getup. We’re also hearing that cast members are staying in Airbnbs across Saratoga.

Per Deadline, Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, veteran host of Vermont’s most popular painting show—think a blonde, crooked-nosed Bob Ross—who must deal with a younger, more accomplished painter coming in and stealing his thunder.

The film also stars Michaela Watkins (Saturday Night Live), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids) and Stephen Root (Office Space), among others, and is being directed by Brit McAdams. The screenplay was also written by McAdams.

A local casting company, Hudson Valley Casting, has been on the lookout for extras for weeks, mainly men, 65 years and older, who have comedy experience. The casting company was also searching for black male actors, 55 years and older, who have experience with comedies as well.