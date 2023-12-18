Panel: Home for the Holidays

In our most recent issue, we asked five Saratogians four questions each about how they’re wrapping up 2023. Here are their answers:

JR Michael

What’s your New Year’s Resolution?

To try to get more sleep and make more time to work out

What’s your favorite local holiday activity?

Watching Christmas movies with the family is my go-to!

What do you want for Christmas or Hanukkah?

I have everything I need. One more rest day would be nice.

What’s your favorite gift to give?

Time is the greatest gift you can give someone. I love the memories I’ve spent with the people

I care most about.

Joyce White

What’s your New Year’s Resolution?

To be mindful, centered, patient and grateful. And to remember, no matter what, life goes on.

What’s your favorite local holiday activity?

Christmas Eve dinner at Salt & Char

What do you want for Christmas or Hanukkah?

For Noel, the wine buyer at Purdy’s, to order my favorite French rosé, Peyrassol

What’s your favorite gift to give?

Crumb top apple pie from Smith’s Bakery or pop tarts from Sweet Mimi’s

Richard King

What’s your New Year’s Resolution?

I resolve NOT to make a New Year’s resolution. Life’s challenges and surprises don’t pay attention to the calendar (except the IRS, on April 15!) so I find it’s best to be flexible in dealing with them.

What’s your favorite local holiday activity?

For many years I ran the Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. Later in the day, it was always a delight to feel guilt-free about second helpings and multiple desserts.

What do you want for Christmas or Hanukkah?

I prefer the gift of a unique or special experience—a trip to an exotic locale, a cultural weekend in New York City, or an indulgent spa experience.

What’s your favorite gift to give?

The same answer as the previous question

Carrie Zappone

What’s your New Year’s Resolution?

After the craziness of the holidays, I try to make the first couple of months of the new year as simple and easy as possible for my family.

What’s your favorite local holiday activity?

I love all the holiday décor in the restaurants: Hamlet & Ghost and Lucy’s were my favorites last year.

What do you want for Christmas or Hanukkah?

Time with friends and family, a trip or an upgrade of something around the house

What’s your favorite gift to give?

Anything cozy: sweatpants, slippers or a bathrobe

Samuel Vandenmark

What’s your New Year’s Resolution?

To complete my Winter 46 (hiking all 46 4,000-foot Adirondack High Peaks during the winter season)

What’s your favorite local holiday activity?

New Year’s Fest is always a good time.

What do you want for Christmas or Hanukkah?

Homemade ones, whether it be a mug from someone’s local pottery studio, a custom-made Jenga game with messages on each block, or some soup.

What’s your favorite gift to give?

I always keep Notes in my phone for close friends and family that include random, funny items they’ve mentioned throughout the year.