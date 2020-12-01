Panel: Saratogians Say ‘See Ya, 2020’

Michelle Tsao

Principal, Saratoga Springs High School

What’s one positive thing that came out of 2020?

The pace of life slowed, allowing for more reflection on what really matters, like family time.

What’s one thing you’d rather forget?

The amount of stress that came with adjusting to a “new normal.”

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

To do more of what makes me happy.

Do you have any predictions for 2021?

I’m hoping that the SSHS community can be all together again in the same building!

Adam Israel

President, Kahannah Disaster Solutions, PR LLC

What’s one positive thing that came out of 2020?

Because of the hit my business took from COVID, I had a lot of time to spend sheltering in place with my kids and wife.

What’s one thing you’d rather forget?

The loss of business. Once COVID hit, my company’s contracts dried up.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Master the jazz flute.

Do you have any predictions for 2021?

That “What’s Going on Saratoga,” the community Facebook group I started, will surpass 20,000 members.

Takeyce Walter

Fine artist and instructor

What’s one positive thing that came out of 2020?

The opportunity to slow down and take stock of what’s truly important, to be present in the moment and be home with most of my family.

What’s one thing you’d rather forget?

Despite all the difficulties, I wouldn’t want to forget any of it. I believe in knowing and acknowledging the past so that we can learn from it.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

I’m not one for resolution setting, but I always see any new beginning as an opportunity to learn, reset and grow.

Do you have any predictions for 2021?

My wish is that we, as a society, can learn to be more empathetic and understanding of our differences and appreciate our commonalities.

Aidan Cawley

Chef, Druthers

What’s one positive thing that came out of 2020?

We started overdue conversations as a community.

What’s one thing you’d rather forget?

DoorDash.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Spend more time with friends and family.

Do you have any predictions for 2021?

There will be many new businesses and fresh faces around Saratoga.

Taylor Nichols

Trainer, Metabolic

What’s one positive thing that came out of 2020?

Having my whole family under the same roof for six months.

What’s one thing you’d rather forget?

My job becoming virtual.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Graduate from college and apply to graduate schools for occupational therapy.

Do you have any predictions for 2021?

The stock market will rise, and the Yankees will win the World Series.