So Doggone Cute: Meet the Winners of the 2020 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Denver-based Karen Hoglund submitted this photo, entitled 'Hold on Tight! We're Running Late' to the awards series and received a 'highly commended honor.' As the photographer notes, "Dani, the puppy, hangs on for her life when Gabby is at the wheel." (If you're wondering, the car wasn't actually moving!) (Karen Hoglund)

John Carelli of Green Cove Springs, FL, submitted this shot of a Yellow Labrador, which he called 'Look Mom - I Can Walk on Water.' "He was so proud for a split second," said the photographer. "He thought he was going to walk across the lake. But alas, gravity won the day. (John Carelli)

Another cat shot by Iain McConnell, this one entitled 'The Dancing Kitten,' also featuring the now-famous Edmund. (Iain McConnell)

Iain Mcconnell of Oswestry, England, submitted a trio of cat photos and took home 'highly commended' honors for each. This one is entitled 'Overdramatic Cat,' featuring his cat Edmund. (Iain McConnell)

Los Angelino Candice Sedighan submitted this photo of her dog Bear, entitled 'The Moment You Realize You've Gone Through Half a Jar of Snacks,' which received a 'highly commended' honor. (Candice Sedighan)

Hannah Seeger of Gelsenkirchen, Germany, submitted this photo, taken with her rescue dog Mila, called 'Morning Mood.' It ended up winning the 'Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owners' category. (Hannah Seeger)

This 11-year-old kitty named Fox Mulder (a.k.a. Squishy, Little Squishy Guy, Squishface, Squish and Foxy) took the Junior category by storm. His photo was taken by Ayden Brooks of Ottawa, Canada. (Ayden Brooks)

Magdalena Strakova of Prague, Czech Republic, entered this photo, which she entitled 'Gossip Girls,' into the competition. It took home the 'mighty horse' category. (Magdalena Strakova)

The top photo in the cat category went to Malgorzata Russell of Edinburgh, Scotland's photo, entitled 'Why Are You Upside Down, Mum?' featuring her kitten Basil. (Malgorzata Russell)

This one’s for all the pet lovers out there in the Capital Region, who will probably be spending a little extra snuggle time with their furry friends this holiday season. Each year, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards collects all of the world’s best (and funniest) pet photos and puts them in front of a panel of judges.

This year’s winner was Noodles, a Galgo Español (Spanish greyhound) mix breed, who was found in a kill shelter in Spain where she had been abandoned at the end of the hunting season. Noodles’ owner, Elke Vogelsong, who lives in Hildesheim, Germany, took home £3,000 in prize money (a little more than $4,000 in our dollars).

The UK-based awards series, which is sponsored by Mars Petcare, aims to raise awareness for homeless pets in the UK.

Besides Noodles, there were a number of other category-specific photo winners, including top cat (Basil), horse (“Gossip Girl”) and all other creatures (“Drama Queen”). Taking the “Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owners” category was the shot entitled “Morning Mood” by owner Hannah Seeger and her dog; and Ayden Brooks took the Junior category with the snap of his sleepy cat named Fox Mulder. A number of other pet photos were awarded “highly commended.”

You can find all the winning photos in the gallery above. And as an added bonus, find an additional gallery of photos of the Saratoga Living/Capital Region Living staff’s pets. (We’re clearly dog people.) There’s nothing “comedic” about how much we love them.