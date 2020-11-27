fbpx

So Doggone Cute: Meet the Winners of the 2020 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Besides all the winning snaps from the UK series, find 'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' staff pet photos.

The grand prize winner of the 2020 Comedy Pet Photo Awards is Elke Vogelsang's 'Guard Dog on Duty,' featuring her dog Noodles. (Elke Vogelsong)
The top photo in the cat category went to Malgorzata Russell of Edinburgh, Scotland's photo, entitled 'Why Are You Upside Down, Mum?' featuring her kitten Basil. (Malgorzata Russell)

Magdalena Strakova of Prague, Czech Republic, entered this photo, which she entitled 'Gossip Girls,' into the competition. It took home the 'mighty horse' category. (Magdalena Strakova)

Anne Lindner's Lionhead rabbit took home the award in the All Other Creatures category. (Anne Lindner)

This 11-year-old kitty named Fox Mulder (a.k.a. Squishy, Little Squishy Guy, Squishface, Squish and Foxy) took the Junior category by storm. His photo was taken by Ayden Brooks of Ottawa, Canada. (Ayden Brooks)

Hannah Seeger of Gelsenkirchen, Germany, submitted this photo, taken with her rescue dog Mila, called 'Morning Mood.' It ended up winning the 'Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owners' category. (Hannah Seeger)

Antonio Peregrino of Recife, Brazil, got a 'highly commended' award for this shot of border collie Fofo. (Antonio Peregrino)

Los Angelino Candice Sedighan submitted this photo of her dog Bear, entitled 'The Moment You Realize You've Gone Through Half a Jar of Snacks,' which received a 'highly commended' honor. (Candice Sedighan)

A second shot of Noodles by grand prize winner Elke Vogelsong also received a 'highly commended' honor. (Elke Vogelsong)

Iain Mcconnell of Oswestry, England, submitted a trio of cat photos and took home 'highly commended' honors for each. This one is entitled 'Overdramatic Cat,' featuring his cat Edmund. (Iain McConnell)

Iain McConnell's second stab, entitled 'The Dancing Cat,' featuring Edmund. (Iain McConnell)

Another cat shot by Iain McConnell, this one entitled 'The Dancing Kitten,' also featuring the now-famous Edmund. (Iain McConnell)

John Carelli of Green Cove Springs, FL, submitted this shot of a Yellow Labrador, which he called 'Look Mom - I Can Walk on Water.' "He was so proud for a split second," said the photographer. "He thought he was going to walk across the lake. But alas, gravity won the day. (John Carelli)

Denver-based Karen Hoglund submitted this photo, entitled 'Hold on Tight! We're Running Late' to the awards series and received a 'highly commended honor.' As the photographer notes, "Dani, the puppy, hangs on for her life when Gabby is at the wheel." (If you're wondering, the car wasn't actually moving!) (Karen Hoglund)

Kerstin Ordelt of Hagenberg, Austria, submitted this 'highly commended' photo, entitled 'Friends Don't Let Friends Do Silly Things Alone.' (Kerstin Ordelt)

'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' CEO Abby Tegnelia's Costa Rican rescue, Jax.

'Saratoga Living' Digital Marketing Manager Alyssa Salerno's one-year-old Golden Retriever, Marley.

'Saratoga Living' Publisher Annette Quarrier's Rhodesian Ridgeback, Lyla.

'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' Managing Editor Natalie Moore's mom's Shih-Poo, Lucy.

'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' Editorial Director Will Levith's hound mix, Esopus Rex.

'Saratoga Living' Senior Designer Linda Gates' Deer Head Chihuahua, Benji.

'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' Chief Operations Officer Tina Galante's step-daughter Gabriella Juracka's boxer, Lucy, and border collie, Pepper.

'Saratoga Living' Creative Director Kathleen Gates' Cairn Terrier rescues, Max and Chloe.

This one’s for all the pet lovers out there in the Capital Region, who will probably be spending a little extra snuggle time with their furry friends this holiday season. Each year, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards collects all of the world’s best (and funniest) pet photos and puts them in front of a panel of judges.

This year’s winner was Noodles, a Galgo Español (Spanish greyhound) mix breed, who was found in a kill shelter in Spain where she had been abandoned at the end of the hunting season. Noodles’ owner, Elke Vogelsong, who lives in Hildesheim, Germany, took home £3,000 in prize money (a little more than $4,000 in our dollars).

The UK-based awards series, which is sponsored by Mars Petcare, aims to raise awareness for homeless pets in the UK.

Besides Noodles, there were a number of other category-specific photo winners, including top cat (Basil), horse (“Gossip Girl”) and all other creatures (“Drama Queen”). Taking the “Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owners” category was the shot entitled “Morning Mood” by owner Hannah Seeger and her dog; and Ayden Brooks took the Junior category with the snap of his sleepy cat named Fox Mulder. A number of other pet photos were awarded “highly commended.”

You can find all the winning photos in the gallery above. And as an added bonus, find an additional gallery of photos of the Saratoga Living/Capital Region Living staff’s pets. (We’re clearly dog people.) There’s nothing “comedic” about how much we love them.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

