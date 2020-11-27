So Doggone Cute: Meet the Winners of the 2020 Comedy Pet Photo Awards
Besides all the winning snaps from the UK series, find 'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' staff pet photos.
Pets-3_Malgorzata-Russell_Why-are-you-upside-down-Mum_Web
The top photo in the cat category went to Malgorzata Russell of Edinburgh, Scotland's photo, entitled 'Why Are You Upside Down, Mum?' featuring her kitten Basil. (Malgorzata Russell)
Pets-4_Magdalena-Strakova_Gossip-Girls_Web
Magdalena Strakova of Prague, Czech Republic, entered this photo, which she entitled 'Gossip Girls,' into the competition. It took home the 'mighty horse' category. (Magdalena Strakova)
Pets-2_Anne-Lindner_Drama-Queen_Web
Anne Lindner's Lionhead rabbit took home the award in the All Other Creatures category. (Anne Lindner)
Pets-5_Ayden-Brooks_Good-morning-Fox-Mulder_Web
This 11-year-old kitty named Fox Mulder (a.k.a. Squishy, Little Squishy Guy, Squishface, Squish and Foxy) took the Junior category by storm. His photo was taken by Ayden Brooks of Ottawa, Canada. (Ayden Brooks)
Pets-6_Hannah-Seeger_morning-mood_Web
Hannah Seeger of Gelsenkirchen, Germany, submitted this photo, taken with her rescue dog Mila, called 'Morning Mood.' It ended up winning the 'Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owners' category. (Hannah Seeger)
Pets-7_Antonio-Peregrino_living-Trophy_Web
Antonio Peregrino of Recife, Brazil, got a 'highly commended' award for this shot of border collie Fofo. (Antonio Peregrino)
Pets-8_Candice-Sedighan_The-moment-you-realize-youve-gone-through-half-a-jar-of-snacks_Web
Los Angelino Candice Sedighan submitted this photo of her dog Bear, entitled 'The Moment You Realize You've Gone Through Half a Jar of Snacks,' which received a 'highly commended' honor. (Candice Sedighan)
Pets-9_Elke-Vogelsang_SQUIRRELLL_Web
A second shot of Noodles by grand prize winner Elke Vogelsong also received a 'highly commended' honor. (Elke Vogelsong)
Pets-9_Iain-Mcconnell_Overdramatic-cat_Web
Iain Mcconnell of Oswestry, England, submitted a trio of cat photos and took home 'highly commended' honors for each. This one is entitled 'Overdramatic Cat,' featuring his cat Edmund. (Iain McConnell)
Pets-9_Iain-Mcconnell_The-dancing-cat_Web
Iain McConnell's second stab, entitled 'The Dancing Cat,' featuring Edmund. (Iain McConnell)
Pets-10_Iain-Mcconnell_The-dancing-kitten_Web
Another cat shot by Iain McConnell, this one entitled 'The Dancing Kitten,' also featuring the now-famous Edmund. (Iain McConnell)
Pets-11_John-Carelli_Look-Mom--I-Can-Walk-on-Water_Web
John Carelli of Green Cove Springs, FL, submitted this shot of a Yellow Labrador, which he called 'Look Mom - I Can Walk on Water.' "He was so proud for a split second," said the photographer. "He thought he was going to walk across the lake. But alas, gravity won the day. (John Carelli)
Pets-12_Karen-Hoglund_Hold-on-tight-Were-running-late_Web
Denver-based Karen Hoglund submitted this photo, entitled 'Hold on Tight! We're Running Late' to the awards series and received a 'highly commended honor.' As the photographer notes, "Dani, the puppy, hangs on for her life when Gabby is at the wheel." (If you're wondering, the car wasn't actually moving!) (Karen Hoglund)
Pets-13_Kerstin-Ordelt_Friends-dont-let-friends-do-silly-things-alone_Web
Kerstin Ordelt of Hagenberg, Austria, submitted this 'highly commended' photo, entitled 'Friends Don't Let Friends Do Silly Things Alone.' (Kerstin Ordelt)
CRL-SL_Abby-Costa-Rican-Mutt-Jax_Web
'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' CEO Abby Tegnelia's Costa Rican rescue, Jax.
CRL-SL_Alyssa-Marley-Golden-Retriever_Web
'Saratoga Living' Digital Marketing Manager Alyssa Salerno's one-year-old Golden Retriever, Marley.
CRL-SL_Annette-Lyla-Rhodesian-Ridgeback_Web
'Saratoga Living' Publisher Annette Quarrier's Rhodesian Ridgeback, Lyla.
CRL-SL_Nat-Lucy-Shihipoo_Web
'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' Managing Editor Natalie Moore's mom's Shih-Poo, Lucy.
CRL-SL_Will-Esopus-Hound-Mix_Web
'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' Editorial Director Will Levith's hound mix, Esopus Rex.
Tina-Step-Daughter_Lucy-Pepper_Web
'Saratoga Living'/'Capital Region Living' Chief Operations Officer Tina Galante's step-daughter Gabriella Juracka's boxer, Lucy, and border collie, Pepper.
This one’s for all the pet lovers out there in the Capital Region, who will probably be spending a little extra snuggle time with their furry friends this holiday season. Each year, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards collects all of the world’s best (and funniest) pet photos and puts them in front of a panel of judges.
This year’s winner was Noodles, a Galgo Español (Spanish greyhound) mix breed, who was found in a kill shelter in Spain where she had been abandoned at the end of the hunting season. Noodles’ owner, Elke Vogelsong, who lives in Hildesheim, Germany, took home £3,000 in prize money (a little more than $4,000 in our dollars).
The UK-based awards series, which is sponsored by Mars Petcare, aims to raise awareness for homeless pets in the UK.
Besides Noodles, there were a number of other category-specific photo winners, including top cat (Basil), horse (“Gossip Girl”) and all other creatures (“Drama Queen”). Taking the “Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owners” category was the shot entitled “Morning Mood” by owner Hannah Seeger and her dog; and Ayden Brooks took the Junior category with the snap of his sleepy cat named Fox Mulder. A number of other pet photos were awarded “highly commended.”
You can find all the winning photos in the gallery above. And as an added bonus, find an additional gallery of photos of the Saratoga Living/Capital Region Living staff’s pets. (We’re clearly dog people.) There’s nothing “comedic” about how much we love them.