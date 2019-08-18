fbpx

Philadelphia Orchestra To Honor Beethoven’s 250th Birthday During 2020 SPAC Season

The orchestra, led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will be performing the composer's complete symphonic cycle over just four days.

Beethoven
The Philadelphia Orchestra will be celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday with a four-day series of concerts at SPAC in 2020.

Now’s the time to brush up on your Beethoven. Next summer, from August 12-15, 2020, The Philadelphia Orchestra, under Music Director and Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will be presenting Beethoven’s complete symphonic cycle in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. The complete cycle will be performed over just four consecutive days. To put that into perspective, the orchestra will be performing the same run at Carnegie Hall, but over the course of several weeks. “Traversing the complete symphonies of Beethoven is a profound and deeply moving musical experience,”  says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of SPAC. “To hear them under the baton of the great Yannick Nézet-Séguin, in such a concentrated period, will be an artistic experience unlike anything we have ever presented at SPAC.”

Below, is a full schedule of when each of the symphonies will be performed (each performance will also be accompanied by a commissioned lecture, covering some aspect of Beethoven’s work):

Wednesday, August 12th
Beethoven: Symphony No.8
Beethoven: Symphony No.4
Beethoven: Symphony No.7

Thursday, August 13th
Beethoven: Symphony No.2
Beethoven: Symphony No.3 (“Eroica”)

Friday, August 14th
Beethoven: Symphony No.5
Beethoven: Symphony No.6 (“Pastoral”)

Saturday, August 15th
Beethoven: Symphony No.1
Beethoven: Symphony No.9 (“Choral”)

A special Beethoven 2020 Pass for all four programs can be purchased here.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 