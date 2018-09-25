Philadelphia Orchestra Trumpeter-Cartoonist Publishes A New Masterpiece—With A ‘saratoga living’ Twist

Jeffrey Curnow, who draws his humorous cartoons for NPR, got the idea for his latest creation during an interview with Executive Editor Will Levith.

Jeffrey Curnow
Jeffrey Curnow, Associate Principal Trumpet player for the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Back in July, a few weeks before the Philadelphia Orchestra made its grand, annual debut at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), I had the pleasure of chatting with (and writing a feature about) the orchestra’s Associate Principal Trumpeter Jeffrey Curnow, who weekly, draws a humorous cartoon series for NPR Classical, poking fun at some aspect of the classical music world—whether it be the players, conductors, composers or compositions. (I was classically trained on the cello for more than a decade, and my instrument and I were the butt of many an off-color joke throughout the years; picture how a cellist plays his instrument, and you’ll understand what I’m talking about.)

All you have to do is look at one of his cartoons to realize that Curnow doesn’t take himself too seriously. And the vast majority of them are hilarious; rare is the dud in his heaping portfolio of scribbled buffoonery. (I particularly like his cartoon entitled “Recycled Instruments,” in which he shows a tuba being used to hold golf clubs on the links; a flute, as a his/hers towel rack; a double bass standing in for a grandfather clock and—wait for it—a viola shredded into mulch. It’s true; no one who’s ever played the viola has ever gotten any love!) Think: The Far Side, but with classical musicians standing in for the animals. He sent me a bunch of examples of his work—including a few inspired by his yearly residency at SPAC—and I published them along with the feature I wrote about him. During the interview, Curnow told me that, oftentimes, ideas for his next cartoon would just “fall out of the sky.”

Little did I know, but a few minutes before the end of our discussion, one such idea would fall out of the air, anvil-like, with a resounding thud, somewhere between my desk here at saratoga living and Curnow on the other end of the phone line. I was asking him about what it was like to play shows with the Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC, night after night, from August 1 to August 18, with so little room for error. “What do you even do to prepare?” I asked him. “I’m assuming you guys are listening to one another, and it’s pretty obvious onstage if someone makes a mistake.” Before I let him answer me, I asked, almost rhetorically, “Does anyone ever make a mistake onstage?” I kept riffing. “Do you get a slap on the wrist from the conductor [afterwards]? Or is there an after-concert pep talk, like a sports team gets?” I said. At this point, Curnow started laughing. I’d struck a chord. “That’s a cartoon,” he said of the sports team question. “I’ve got to remember that. That’s great. OK, I gotta write that down.”

Well, as luck would have it, Curnow wasn’t joking. He ended up drawing a version of my off-the-cuff question: what a pre-orchestra-concert pep talk might look like. NPR Classical posted the cartoon to its Facebook page, and voila! The results are spectacular—and the cartoon’s been shared hundreds of times.

I guess my sixth-grade teacher at Lake Avenue Elementary School was wrong, after all. There’s no such thing as a stupid question.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.