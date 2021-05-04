fbpx

Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio Performing Trio of Solo Dates at SPAC in June

Anastasio will be playing three solo shows at the Saratoga venue June 18–20.

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio will be playing a trio of solo dates at SPAC in June. (Rene Huemer)

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) hasn’t even made any official announcement regarding a 2021 Live Nation summer season, but it looks like Saratogians could be rocking as soon as mid-June. Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio, who last July released a solo record, Lonely Trip, and followed it up with an EP with bandmate Page McConnell in December, has announced a trio of dates at SPAC June 18–20.

The news of the string of shows comes on the heels of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday announcing that the state would practically fully reopen on May 19. Music fans also got a tease from the nonprofit SPAC three days ago when it announced the return of the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, which will take place the weekend after Anastasio’s three shows.

Anastasio’s band, Phish, who last played SPAC in July of 2019, have been one of the longest-running acts on the venue’s Live Nation roster, first performing there in 1992 as the opening act for Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Santana. Much like fellow jam band the Dave Matthews Band, which had their first SPAC cameo in ’94, Phish has been known to play the venue for multiple nights.

However, a three-night residency at SPAC will be a first for the Phish frontman. Anastasio last appeared at SPAC, in a semi–solo capacity, with bandmate Mike Gordon and the Benevento/Russo Duo in 2006 and with his Trey Anastasio Band in 2001.

Tickets will be available through a real-time pre-sale beginning May 5 at 12pm ET here. Tickets go on sale to the public two days later at 12pm ET.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

