Pink Paddock Closes Its Albany Location At Stuyvesant Plaza (Exclusive)

After being shuttered for five weeks as a nonessential business, the Pink Paddock's storefront at Stuyvesant Plaza is closed for good. (Pink Paddock/Facebook)

Six weeks into a statewide mandatory lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc not just on New Yorkers’ lives but their livelihoods as well. The Pink Paddock, a Saratoga-based fashion boutique for signature Lilly Pulitzer products, has announced that it will be closing its Albany location at the Stuyvesant Plaza due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce [that] we are consolidating our two Pink Paddock locations,” the Spa City boutique said in a statement released last Friday about the Albany storefront, which opened back in 2014. “The government-mandated shut down of all non-essential businesses has dramatically [affected] the ability for small businesses to survive.” The statement went on to encourage people in the Capital Region to support local shops by buying gift cards and/or store items for delivery.

The Pink Paddock’s Saratoga location, which opened on Broadway in May 2005, will remain open, and is currently offering gift card purchases, merchandise credits as well as online and over-the-phone orders. (Any gift card or merchandise credits bought at the Albany store can be redeemed in Saratoga.) “We’ll miss seeing everyone in Albany,” said the Pink Paddock in its statement. “However, our doors will be open in Saratoga as soon as we’re allowed to do so. We cannot wait to see you there.”