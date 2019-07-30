Polo by Twilight Raises Record-Breaking $327,560

Skidmore College hosted its 40th annual Polo by Twilight Palamountain Scholarship Benefit on July 23 at the Saratoga Polo Association. More than 500 guests attended, raising a record-breaking $327,560 for Skidmore College scholarships. In addition to a rousing game of polo, guests also enjoyed a live and silent auction, as well as a speech by Nkosingiphile Nonhlakanipho Mabaso, a 2019 Skidmore graduate who was also the recipient of the Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Award.

Since the first Polo by Twilight event in 1979, funds raised have given more than 400 students scholarships to Skidmore College. The scholarship fund honors Joseph C. Palamountain, a late Skidmore president, and his wife, Anne. The benefit was co-founded by the late Marylou Whitney, a generous supporter of Skidmore College and dear friend to Anne Palamountain. Philip A. Glotzbach, current Skidmore President, remembered Mrs. Whitney as, “a very special friend of Skidmore.”