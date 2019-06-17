Proctors’ ‘Hamilton’ Tickets Go On Sale To The Public On June 24

With the exception of the upcoming Saratoga Race Course season, Proctors nabbing the national tour of forever-red-hot Broadway musical Hamilton has been the most talked-out about subject in the Capital Region for the last year, having been announced that it would be touching down at the Schenectady venue in February 2018.

Now it feels a whole lot more real, with performances coming up August 13-25, and while Proctors’ members have already secured a number of Hamilton tickets, the Schenectady venue and national show’s producer have remained silent about when the rest of the tickets will be available to the general public. That is, until now.

Today (June 17) it was announced by Hamilton‘s Producer Jeffrey Seller and Proctors that they would be putting the rest of the show’s tickets on sale on Monday, June 24 at 10am, simultaneously online, via phone (518.346.6204) and in person at the Proctors’ box office, if, for some reason, you have a friend who’s fun-employed and/or willing to brave the long lines to get one or more of the golden tickets. “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” warns Seller. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets.” To avoid any heartbreak on the day of the show, fans should stick to buying tickets through Proctors, he continues.

According to Proctors, Hamilton fanatics can purchase a maximum of four tickets apiece, with prices ranging from $95 to $165 (and a select number of $265 premium seats available for all performances). Additionally, there will be a lottery for 40 seats that cost just $10 each for all performances (it’s unclear where these seats will be in the house; more details will be revealed closer to showtime).

For the few people left on the planet unaware of what the big deal is about Hamilton, it’s a three-year-old hit Broadway musical, whose tickets have been next-to-impossible to land for the last four years (it began as an Off-Broadway production). It follows the basic history of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, who went on to become one of George Washington’s righthand men and Treasury Secretary (yes, he’s the fellow on the ten dollar bill). The musical’s book, music and lyrics were written by New Yorker Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights), and are delivered/acted in an amalgam of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B.

At the 2016 Tony Awards, the musical won 11 awards, having been nominated for 16, garnering Tonys for Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor and Best Book of a Musical.