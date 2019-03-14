Proctors To Host The Inaugural Thomas Edison Regional Music Awards

Funk Evolution is one of the nominees for Party Cover Band of the Year at the inaugural Thomas Edison Regional Music Awards (Eddies) happening April 14 at Proctors. (Hitlin Photo)

On April 14, Proctors will host the inaugural Thomas Edison Regional Music Awards, or “Eddies,” an awards ceremony meant to amplify, empower and celebrate professionals within the Capital Region’s music scene. Sixty judges—local club owners, sound technicians, educators, journalists and performers—will judge approximately 80 nominees in 30 categories, including Solo Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Concert Series of the Year and Best Venue. The public also has the opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice Awards in the Local Artist, Venue and Concert of the Year categories, and two Capital Region Music Hall of Fame Winners will be announced in the Artist Lifetime Achievement and Arts Educator or Contributions to the Area Music Scene categories.

The Eddies were partially inspired by the Syracuse Area Music Awards, or “Sammies,” which have been celebrating the music scene in Syracuse, NY, since 1992, per Proctors Collaborative Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations Jim Murphy, who spent most of his life living in the Syracuse area. “The Sammies have fostered countless collaborations and spotlighted hundreds of artists,” he says. “Members of our music community deserve [the same] experience.” So, with the help of colleague Salvatore Prizio, Program Coordinator at Proctors Collective, Murphy conceived of the Eddies.

The name “Eddies” derives from the awards series titular Thomas Edison, who invented the phonograph—a primitive version of the record player—and who laid the groundwork for what would become General Electric in Schenectady. Edison’s name was shortened for the purposes of the awards, Murphy says, because Proctors wanted something more “recognizable and pithy” than “The Capital Region Music Awards” or “The Albany Music Awards.” (“Eddie” was actually a working title for the Grammys before The Recording Academy [formerly the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences] decided to play on the word “gramophone.”)

“The spirit of the Eddies is to recognize all of those who work so hard, day-in and day-out, to entertain the Capital Region and beyond,” Prizio says. “Just about everyone pushes themselves so hard in this business, and the Eddies present a moment for all of us to pause, celebrate and reflect on what we do, whether it’s an intern running cable or the biggest stars to come out of the area. We want to recognize that effort and celebrate each other.”

Tickets for the Eddies are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They can be purchased at the Box Office at Proctors—432 State Street, Schenectady; by phone at 518.346.6204; or online at proctors.org. For a complete list of nominees, see below.

Solo Artist of the Year

The Age

Girl Blue

Sawyer Fredericks

Pink Noise

Sean Rowe

Buggy Jive Solo or Duo Performer of the Year (Covers Category)

Alicia Bautista

Chris Dollard

Erin Harkes

Rich Ortiz

PJ Duo

Mia Scirocco Alt/Indie Artist of the Year

Bear Grass

Blue Ranger

Girl Blue

Sean Rowe

The Sea The Sea

Wild Adriatic Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year

Airline Jay

Entreband

Johnny 2 Phones

KATANI

Ohzhe

Promise the Unbreakable Party Cover Band of the Year

The AudioStars

Funk Evolution

Garland Nelson and Soul Session

New York Players

The Refrigerators

Skeeter Creek Jazz Artist of the Year

Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes

Teresa Broadwell Band

Cliff Brucker

Chuck Lamb

George Muscatello

Brian Patneaude Quartet DJ of the Year

DJ Element

DJ Ketchup

DJ Siroc

DJ Tall Ass Matt

DJTGIF

DJ Trumastr Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year

Big Sky Country

Eastbound Jesus

Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys

The Gibson Brothers

Ramblin Jug Stompers

Skeeter Creek Americana Artist of the Year

Annie and the Hedonists

The McKrells

Andrew Mirabile

The North & South Dakotas

Olivia Quillio

Red Haired Strangers Rock/Pop Artist of the Year

The Abyssmals

The Parlor

Pony in the Pancake

The Sea The Sea

Victory Soul Orchestra

Wild Adriatic Punk/Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year

Candy Ambulance

The Clay People

Drug Church

Hush

Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Sinkcharmer Jam Band of the Year

Ampevene

The Deadbeats

Formula 5

Let’s Be Leonard

moePods

Ramblers Home Blues Artist of the Year

Annie and the Hedonists

Mark Tolstrup

Wild Adriatic

Andrew Wheeler

Thomasina Winslow

Alana Wyld/Wyld Blu RnB/Soul Artist of the Year

The Age

Garland Nelson

NXNES

Pink Noise

Souly Had

Victory Soul Orchestra Electronica Artist of the Year

Apostrophe S

Sara Ayers

Bell’s Roar

Lip Talk

Phantogram

Silica Angel International/World Music Artist of the Year

Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde

Golfstrom

Jorge Gomez—Tiempo Libre

Heard

Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

Maria Zemantauski Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year

Albany Pro Musica

Albany Symphony Orchestra

Musicians of Ma’alwyck

Opera Saratoga

Saint Rose Camerata

Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year

Dan Berggren

Curragh

Drank the Gold

Michael Jerling

The McKrells

Zan & The Winterfolk Music Video of the Year

Buggy Jive—This Is Not a Pipe (for Rene Magritte)

The Clay People—Colossus

Sawyer Fredericks—Hide your Ghost

The Gibson Brothers—Everybody Hurts

Girl Blue—Dreams

Geoff Gordon—Interlude

Ohzhe—Been Busy

Wordthethirdeye—Shake Well Album of the Year

Bear Grass—LEFT

Bell’s Roar—We Carry Us

Blue Ranger—Saving a Beauty

Elrod + MotherJudge—Cold Warrior

The Gibson Brothers—Mockingbird

Ohzhe—Godly

Mark Tolstrup—Northstar

Wild Adriatic—Feel Record of the Year

The Age—”Falling in Love is a Dangerous Thing”

Buggy Jive—”This Is Not a Pipe (for Rene Magritte)”

The Gibson Brothers—”Lay Your Body Down”

Girl Blue—”Lolita”

Geoff Gordon—”Bad Love”

KATANI—”Unity”

The McKrells—”My Big Old Broken Heart”

Sean Rowe—”I’ll Follow Your Trail” Outward Bound Artist of the Year

Another Michael

Don Dworkin

Hand Habits

Lip Talk

David Malachowski

Phantogram Promoter or Presenter of the Year

Bee Sides Cassettes

Greg Bell (Guthrie Bell Productions)

Chateau Shows

Ted Etoll (Step Up Presents)

Mona Golub (Music Haven Concert Series)

Super Dark Collective Radio DJ of the Year

Brian and Chrissy WGNA

Jimmy Barrett WAIX

Andy Gregory WEXT

Bill McCann WCDB

Jeff Morad WEQX

Chris Wienk WEXT Concert Series of the Year

Alive at Five

Brown’s Summer Sessions

Capital Records Live!

Music Haven Concert Series

Rockin’ on the River

Super Dark Collective Live Production Crew of the Year

824 Productions

Denis Entertainment Group

Empire Audio

High Peaks Sound

Live Sound Inc

Specialized Audio-Video Inc. Arts Publication of the Year

The Chronicle

nippertown.com

nysmusic.com

Preview (Times Union)

The Spot 518

Ticket (Daily Gazette) Music Journalist of the Year

Katie Cusack

Joseph Dalton

Michael Hochanadel

J Hunter

Jim Shahen

Don Wilcock Best Venue Small (up to 350 people)

Caffé Lena

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

The Linda

The Low Beat

Nanola

The Strand Theatre Best Venue Medium (350-999 people)

Cohoes Music Hall

The Egg

GE Theatre at Proctors

Jupiter Hall

Putnam Place

Van Slyck’s—Rivers Casino & Resort ::Read saratoga living‘s feature on the area’s top venues:: Best Venue Large (1,000 people and up)

The Palace Performing Arts Center

Proctors

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Times Union Center

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Upstate Concert Hall Best Live Festival Large Format

Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival

Albany Tulip Festival

Jazz at the Lake: Lake George Jazz Weekend

Larkfest

Old Songs Festival of Traditional Music & Dance

Pearlpalooza Best Live Festival Small Format

Babe Fest

Bee Side Fest

Eastbound Throwdown

GottaGetGon Folk Festival

The Summit

Super Dark Collective Halloween Prom Photographer of the year

Ed Conway

Stanley Johnson

Rudy Lu

Andre Pilarczyk

Shannon Straney

Kiki Vassilakis