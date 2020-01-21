Putnam Place Announces New Industry Night On Mondays And Pro-Jam Night On Wednesdays For 2020 (Advertisement)

Talk about new year, new you. Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs’ signature live music venue and events space, has revealed an ambitious 2020, including rolling out weekly theme nights and a major renovation on the front entrance. “We’re excited for 2020 and happy to announce some of our big plans,” says Putnam Place Events Coordinator Alyssa Salerno. “It’s going to be such an exciting year.”

To kick it off, Putnam Place will be introducing a pair of new weekly events to its regular lineup. These include “Industry Night” on Mondays, focused on and catering to restaurant and hospitality staffs (see: drink specials); and “Pro-Jam Night,” which will be open to area musicians of all skill levels, on Wednesdays. (More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.) The local venue will also continue hosting talented local Grateful Dead tribute bands every Thursday night to pair with its programming of diverse regional and national acts on the weekends.

In addition to these new weekly events, Putnam Place’s weekend schedule is filling up quickly. Acts already on the docket include local favorite the Rustic Overtones, who are touring in support of their latest album, Self Titled (January 31); and the venue’s Official Chowderfest After-Party, featuring a free show by the New York-based ensemble Brass Machine (February 1). Plus, Putnam Place will be bringing fans more of its bread-and-butter: tribute bands. A “Tribute 2 Prince,” featuring Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones swings through on February 15; Pink Talking Fish, a unique fusion of the music of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish comes in March; and Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime makes their triumphant return to the venue in April.

This stellar music and event venue also still has some slots open for private events, from viewing parties (think high-tech stage and the biggest LED wall in the Capital Region) to charity fundraisers. “What’s unique about Putnam Place is that we’re much more than just a live music venue,” Salerno says. “We can host events of any size, from corporate seminars and TED talks to fundraisers, live musical performances and everything in between.”

Bigger private parties who took advantage of Putnam’s space have included a packed house to support a local game show contestant, The Capital Region chapter of the American Cancer Society’s extravagant “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser, and some of the largest parties (including its first annual Saratoga Gives Back fundraising event last month) for saratoga living magazine.

Besides all the exciting new additions to its schedule, Putnam Place will also be getting a major structural upgrade, with the unveiling of a completely redesigned front entrance in summer 2020. “Last year, the opening of our outdoor area was furnished with fire pits, heaters and an outdoor bar to make the spot very comfortable for patrons to enjoy a cocktail with friends on a beautiful evening in the heart of Downtown Saratoga,” Salerno says. “This new entrance will complete the picture.”