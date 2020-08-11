fbpx

Rachael Ray’s Lake Luzerne Home Damaged by Fire

Ray, her husband, mother and dog escaped the blaze.

A shot of Rachael Ray's Lake Luzerne house fire. (firevideos.net)

One former Saratoga Living cover star is lucky to be alive. According to the Times Union, celebrity chef and TV personality Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano; mother, Elsa Scuderi; and dog escaped a fire at her Lake Luzerne home at around 5:30pm this past Sunday.

Ray, who grew up in nearby Lake George—and was featured on the cover of Saratoga Living‘s inaugural Design issue—has been filming episodes of her popular TV show throughout the COVID-19 crisis from her Lake Luzerne home. Ray’s kitchen, where she’s been filming, was not damaged during the blaze.

Ray took to Twitter after the blaze, thanking “our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home.” She went on to thank her fans for “all the well wishes, concern and outreach” as well.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 