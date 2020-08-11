Rachael Ray’s Lake Luzerne Home Damaged by Fire

One former Saratoga Living cover star is lucky to be alive. According to the Times Union, celebrity chef and TV personality Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano; mother, Elsa Scuderi; and dog escaped a fire at her Lake Luzerne home at around 5:30pm this past Sunday.

Ray, who grew up in nearby Lake George—and was featured on the cover of Saratoga Living‘s inaugural Design issue—has been filming episodes of her popular TV show throughout the COVID-19 crisis from her Lake Luzerne home. Ray’s kitchen, where she’s been filming, was not damaged during the blaze.

Ray took to Twitter after the blaze, thanking “our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home.” She went on to thank her fans for “all the well wishes, concern and outreach” as well.