fbpx

Join ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Dorinda Medley And ‘saratoga living’ To Celebrate Saratoga’s ‘Best Of Everything’

The magazine will be hosting a brunch party and VIP meet-and-greet with the Bravo reality TV star at Prime at Saratoga National on October 6.

'Real Housewives Of New York' star Dorinda Medley. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Bravo! saratoga living magazine is celebrating the release of its second annual “Best Of Everything” Issue on October 6, with an exclusive brunch party at Prime at Saratoga National, featuring The Real Housewives of New York City and latest SL cover star Dorinda Medley. She’ll be bringing yet-to-be-named celebrity friends (!) along with her, and the event will be filmed for the Bravo reality TV series, so make sure you show up looking camera-ready.

While the main event takes place from 12pm to 2pm (tickets cost $100), saratoga living will be offering a limited number of VIP tickets ($200) for an exclusive, hourlong meet-and-greet with Dorinda from 11am to 12pm. VIP ticket-holders will be able to snap a digital photo with Dorinda, which will be ready for immediate download and social media sharing, and will also receive a gift bag stocked with some of Dorinda’s favorite things.

All event-goers will get to enjoy a welcome drink and specialty cocktails, food from some of Saratoga’s finest, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s educational programming initiative.

You won’t want to miss our party—or your possible 15 minutes of fame! To purchase tickets and more info on the event, click here.

Avatar
Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 