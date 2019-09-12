Join ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Dorinda Medley And ‘saratoga living’ To Celebrate Saratoga’s ‘Best Of Everything’

Bravo! saratoga living magazine is celebrating the release of its second annual “Best Of Everything” Issue on October 6, with an exclusive brunch party at Prime at Saratoga National, featuring The Real Housewives of New York City and latest SL cover star Dorinda Medley. She’ll be bringing yet-to-be-named celebrity friends (!) along with her, and the event will be filmed for the Bravo reality TV series, so make sure you show up looking camera-ready.

While the main event takes place from 12pm to 2pm (tickets cost $100), saratoga living will be offering a limited number of VIP tickets ($200) for an exclusive, hourlong meet-and-greet with Dorinda from 11am to 12pm. VIP ticket-holders will be able to snap a digital photo with Dorinda, which will be ready for immediate download and social media sharing, and will also receive a gift bag stocked with some of Dorinda’s favorite things.

All event-goers will get to enjoy a welcome drink and specialty cocktails, food from some of Saratoga’s finest, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s educational programming initiative.

You won’t want to miss our party—or your possible 15 minutes of fame! To purchase tickets and more info on the event, click here.