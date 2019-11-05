fbpx

Rebuilding Together Saratoga Raises More Than $100,000 At Fundraising Dinner

Stewart's Shops, the Dake family and Presbyterian New England Congregational Church were honored at the 16th annual dinner.

Tom Roohan with friends and relatives.
2019 Community Partner Award Stewarts Shops-Dake Family Amy Potter accepts with Paul Lambert RTSC Board VP

Paul Lambert and Amy Potter.

Saratoga Living
2019 Volunteer of Year Presbyterian New England Congregational Church-Pastor Kate Forer accepts with Michelle Larkin ED of RT

Kate Forer and Michelle Larkin.

Saratoga Living
Dinner 2019 Neil Golub and Lisa Mitzen

Neil Golub and Lisa Mitzen.

What better way to raise money than at a festive fall gala? On Thursday, October 24, Rebuilding Together Saratoga, a local nonprofit that renovates and revitalizes homes so that homeowners can live independently, held its 16th annual fundraising dinner at the Hall of Springs, this year raising more than $100,000 for Rebuilding Together projects.

At the event, guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner by Mazzone Hospitality, danced the night away to music by Peter Nelson and Crispin Catricala and browsed the items available in the silent auction. This year’s Community Partner award was given to Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family, and the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award was given to the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church. Before wrapping the evening up with a live auction, Brook Lacey, a beneficiary of Rebuilding Together, graciously shared her story about the impact her home improvements have made in her daily life.

