Remember Them? 100 Outtakes From The Epic 20th Anniversary Issue’s ‘Saratoga 20’ Photo Shoot

'saratoga living' Senior Photographer Dori Fitzpatrick offers up five never-before-seen shots from each of her 'Saratoga 20' sessions.

Saratoga 20
One of the alternate Saratoga 20 photographs of Tracey Buyce. (Dori Fitzpatrick)
Elizabeth Sobol (and Richard Pérez-Feria). (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elizabeth Sobol (and Richard Pérez-Feria). (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elizabeth Sobol (and Richard Pérez-Feria). (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elizabeth Sobol (and Richard Pérez-Feria). (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elizabeth Sobol (and Richard Pérez-Feria). (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Georgie Nugent. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Georgie Nugent. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Georgie Nugent. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Georgie Nugent. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Georgie Nugent. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Cory Nelson. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Cory Nelson. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Cory Nelson. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Cory Nelson. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Cory Nelson. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Stephanie Collins. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Stephanie Collins. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Stephanie Collins. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Stephanie Collins. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Stephanie Collins. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Jacob Hopper. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Jacob Hopper. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Jacob Hopper. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Jacob Hopper. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Jacob Hopper. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brian Straughter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brian Straughter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brian Straughter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brian Straughter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brian Straughter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Lizzie Hunter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Lizzie Hunter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Lizzie Hunter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Lizzie Hunter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Lizzie Hunter. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

TJ Tracy. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

TJ Tracy. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

TJ Tracy. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

TJ Tracy. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

TJ Tracy. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Francine Vero. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Francine Vero. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Francine Vero. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Francine Vero. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Francine Vero. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Ken Rotondo. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Ken Rotondo. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Ken Rotondo. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Ken Rotondo. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Ken Rotondo. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tim Pink. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tim Pink. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tim Pink. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tim Pink. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tim Pink. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Chad Brown. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Chad Brown. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Chad Brown. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Chad Brown. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tracey Buyce. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tracey Buyce. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tracey Buyce. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tracey Buyce. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Tracey Buyce. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Michael Phinney. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Michael Phinney. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Michael Phinney. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Michael Phinney. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Michael Phinney. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Patti Petrosino. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Patti Petrosino. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Patti Petrosino. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Patti Petrosino. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Patti Petrosino. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Mike Raymond. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Mike Raymond. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Mike Raymond. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Mike Raymond. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Mike Raymond. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Sue Kerber. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Sue Kerber. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Sue Kerber. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Sue Kerber. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Sue Kerber. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elise Stefanik. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elise Stefanik. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elise Stefanik. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elise Stefanik. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Elise Stefanik. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Teddy Foster. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brandon Drellos. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brandon Drellos. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brandon Drellos. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brandon Drellos. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Brandon Drellos. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Remember The Saratoga 20? A short refresher course: This was saratoga living‘s list of the ten men and ten women from Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region that we chose to honor in our 20th anniversary issue (the one with the roses on the cover). The list included everybody from Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol and Phinney Design Group’s Principal Architect Michael Phinney to Osteria Danny’s General Manager Patti Petrosino (there were 17 others, of course). As SL‘s Editor in Chief, Richard Pérez-Feria, noted in the issue, we could’ve chosen to do “The Saratoga 100” there were so many worthy candidates…and in a way, that’s what we’re doing right now.

Spread out over three days, saratoga living‘s Senior Photographer Dori Fitzpatrick—with Pérez-Feria in the room for editorial guidance—photographed each member of the Saratoga 20 multiple times. Obviously, the photo that accompanied each member of the list in the magazine was the one that was ultimately deemed “the shot,” but there were countless incredible outtakes from each session that Fitzpatrick took that she’s compiled for us and that we wanted to share with you. In short, five wonderful portraits of each of our Saratoga 20 (in essence, 100 never-before-seen photographs!).

Click on the photo gallery above to see them in all their glory.

Staff Report
