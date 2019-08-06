Remembering Nobel Prize-Winning Author Toni Morrison

“If you surrender to the air, you can ride it.”

That quote is especially powerful today, as the world mourns the loss of its writer, literary mastermind Toni Morrison. Morrison passed away Monday, August 5 at the age of 88 from complications of pneumonia.

In all sense of the phrase, Morrison was a world builder. Author of 11 novels as well as several children’s books and non-fiction works, Morrison was a longtime scholar of literature and the first-ever African American Nobel Prize winner. She had a way of inserting her readers directly into the minds of her characters; in her novels, their pain becomes our pain, their joy becomes our joy. When awarded the 1993 Nobel Prize for Literature, the Swedish Academy hailed her as one “who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.”

Morrison, born Chloe Anthony Wofford in 1931, grew up with a love of reading. After graduating high school with honors in 1949, she pursued an undergraduate degree in English with a minor in Classics from Howard University, followed by a master’s degree from Cornell University. She then taught at Texas Southern University before returning to her alma mater, Howard, where she became a professor of English. After a short-lived marriage to Harold Morrison, a Jamaican architect, she moved with her two sons, Ford and Slade, to Syracuse, NY, where she worked as the first-ever female African American editor in Random House history from 1967-1983. According to the company, “her work as an editor and publisher demonstrated a unique commitment to writers of color and helped in opening industry doors to them.” It was during this time as a single, working mother that she wrote and published her first novel, The Bluest Eye, in 1970.

In the years following, Morrison’s work became an entity of its own—a literary canon giving voice to the African American experience from the beginnings of our country to the present century. Her academic achievements as a scholar and educator of literature and creative writing took her to notable higher education institutions such as Yale University, Princeton University and the University at Albany from 1984-88, during which time she was writing Beloved, a novel widely regarded as her crowning achievement. Morrison was awarded the National Book Foundation’s Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters for her works, and was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2012.

“Morrison’s gift to us was both aesthetic and moral,” says Mason Stokes, professor of African American literature at Skidmore College. “Through the beauty of her language, her ability to put words on a page in just the right order, she offered difficult wisdom, necessary truth. She once told an interviewer, ‘If you can only be tall because somebody is on their knees, then you have a serious problem.’ I hope that we’ll continue to look to Morrison as a guide. As someone showing us the way—beautifully.”

Morrison leaves behind a son, Harold Ford Morrison, and grandchildren, in addition to her unforgettable legacy. To quote the legend herself: “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”