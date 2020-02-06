Road Trip, Anyone? The Rolling Stones Playing Buffalo’s New Era Field In June

The Rolling Stones are making their first tour appearance in Buffalo since 2015 this summer. (Jim Pietryga/Flickr)

Looks like it’s time to gas up the old Vanagon and hit the road again. Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones have announced their summer tour plans and will be appearing at Buffalo’s New Era Field (home of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills), on June 6. If you’re reaching for Google Maps, that’s a four-and-a-half hour road trip westward from Saratoga Springs. It’s the lone stop in New York State on the band’s summer tour.

The Stones have been no stranger to Upstate New York—and even the Capital Region. The band played a pair of shows in Albany at the Palace Theatre in 1965, then touched down in Syracuse in ’66, ’81, ’89 and ’94. (They’ve never played the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.) Sadly, following the Albany shows, the Stones never returned to the Capital Region—and this is as close as they’ve been in 26 years. The last time the band played Buffalo was in 2015.

The 2020 portion of the No Filter tour begins on May 8 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA; and ends on July 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Below is the full list of tour dates.

May 8 – San Diego, CA at SDCCU Stadium

May 12 – Vancouver, BC at BC Place

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Austin, TX at Circuit of The Americas

May 29 – Dallas, TX at Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6 – Buffalo, NY at New Era Field

June 10 – Detroit, MI at Ford Field

June 14 – Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium

June 19 – Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO at The Dome at America’s Center

July 1 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

July 5 – Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A tour pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, February 12 and lasts until 10pm on Thursday, February 13. Tickets will cost anywhere between $49.50 and $499.50 apiece, plus service charges.