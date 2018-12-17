Saratoga After Dark: Gateway House Of Peace, Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, Saratoga Arts Host Benefits

Three worthy causes made for three fun events this fall. Take a look at some of the photos of the Saratoga community taken at these events in the photo gallery above.

Gateway House of Peace
Gateway House of Peace's 5th Annual Thanks-For-Giving Celebration. (Jacob W. Veitch)
Saratoga Living
Gateway House of Peace
Saratoga celebrated a trio of local foundations this fall at a celebration, ball and soirée. On November 1, Gateway House of Peace, a nonprofit hospice home in Ballston Spa, held its 5th Annual Thanks-For-Giving Celebration at Longfellows Restaurant. Gateway board member and Emmy-winning Friends producer Kevin S. Bright served as the master of ceremonies and former WNYT anchor Kelly Lynch was also in attendance. Guests were treated to live music by Tom Choiniere, a wine pull, dinner provided by Longfellows and a silent auction.

At the Veterans Ball on November 4 at the Saratoga Hall of Springs, the community came together to honor local heroes and support the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, which provides housing and support to homeless veterans. Six vets, representing each branch of the military and various conflicts, served as the night’s honorees.

And on November 7, the community returned to Longfellows, this time for the Saratoga Arts Fall Soirée, which raised funds for Saratoga Arts. Now in its 32nd year, the organization’s mission is to make the arts more accessible. The night’s honorees were Mona Golub and James Kettlewell, who were awarded this year’s Community Arts Leadership Award.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

