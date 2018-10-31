Saratoga After Dark: ‘saratoga living’ Celebrates Halloween At ‘Icons & Legends’ Party

On October 30, saratoga living celebrated both Halloween and the release of its first-ever Luxury Issue at the “Icons & Legends” party at Putnam Place. Guests came dressed as their favorite icon or legend, from Michael Jackson, to Marilyn Monroe, to Cher, though ultimately it was Frida Kahlo (Dori Fitzpatrick) who walked away with the costume contest title and a $100 gift card to Max London’s. A seasonal signature cocktail, fittingly named the “ScaryToga,” was provided by Upstate Distilling Co., and the Capital Q Smokehouse food truck served up barbecue from outside the gates of Putnam Place, while Jacqueline Kalage provided free tarot card readings and DJ XXX cranked the tunes from the stage. The evening’s cohosts were Putnam Place, Max London’s Upstate Distilling and Homes By Malta Development.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.