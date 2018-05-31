Saratoga After Dark: ‘saratoga living’ Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary At Putnam Place

For saratoga living, there was a lot to celebrate on the night of Wednesday, May 30, at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs. For one, we were celebrating the magazine’s 20th anniversary—and our wonderful new issue, which has just hit newsstands (make sure to grab an issue or take a look at some of the features on saratogaliving.com). We were also unveiling our first-ever “Saratoga 20,” an exclusive list of individuals in Saratoga and the surrounding region who have been contributing to our community in new and exciting ways.

Many of the Saratoga 20 were in attendance, from Elizabeth Sobol, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s President and CEO, and Lizzie Hunter, the American Cancer Society’s Senior Community Development Manager, to local wunderkind TJ Tracy and Mike Phinney, Principal Architect at Phinney Design Group. They all received framed versions of the black-and-white photographs that were featured in the magazine (all were expertly shot by saratoga living‘s Senior Photographer Dori Fitzpatrick).

With guests enjoying signature cocktails (the aptly named “Saratoga 20”), a bourbon tasting courtesy of Upstate Distilling Co., delicious food from Buddha Noodle and the music of Alta Havana—both indoors and outdoors—it was nothing short of the “party of the year.” Take a look at some of the photos taken at the event by Bigler Studio above.