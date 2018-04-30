Saratoga After Dark: Scenes From The American Cancer Society’s Gala Of Hope

'saratoga living' was featured as one of the presenting sponsors at the annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 28.

Guests snap a group selfie at the American Cancer Society's Gala of Hope at the Hall of Springs. (Pamela Camargo)
(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

(Pamela Camargo)

On Saturday, April 28, the American Cancer Society (ACS) held its annual Gala of Hope, raising money and awareness of ACS’ mission, at the Hall of Springs in Saratoga Springs. The black-tie affair was nothing short of a major success, with Anthony Ianniello’s trio of entities—Ianniello Anderson, saratoga living and Putnam Place—acting as presenting sponsors for the night’s soirée. Brit Drahos and Bill Perry hosted the Starcam on the red carpet, while the event itself was orchestrated by ACS’ Lizzie Hunter. The night’s schedule included featuring special honoree, Jeanne Walsh, a live auction, surf-and-turf sit-down meal and busy dance floor, with tunes provided by local favorites Soul Session. The most moving part of evening came when the house lights were turned off, and people who had been affected by cancer were asked to raise glow sticks, illuminating the darkened room. It was a stark reminder that the fight against cancer is an ongoing battle. Take a look at some highlights from the evening in the accompanying photo gallery.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

