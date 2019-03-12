Saratoga After Dark: SPAC’s Junior Committee Presents The 2019 ‘Into The Pines’ Winter Ball

"Into the Pines" was the theme for this year's ball. (Katie Dobies)

On March 9, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Junior Committee held its sold-out Winter Ball at the Saratoga Hall of Springs. The night featured live music by Grand Central Station, an open bar and a grand raffle which included more than thirty gift baskets.

The ball’s whimsical “Into the Pines” theme was brought to life by decor provided by Samantha Nass Floral Design. The theme was also enhanced by a fairy face-art station from Gabby Nigriny Seidfridberger of Hair Razors Salon Spa & Boutique and roaming card trick performances by Jason Ladanye. New to the ball this year was a pre-event cocktail reception and an original dance performance by Reality Dance Studio, choreographed specifically for the Winter Ball.

“The ball is a fundraiser to support SPAC’s educational programming, which last year reached more than 38,000 individuals,” says Kristy Godette, SPAC’s Director of Communications. She also spoke highly of the Junior Committee: “Founded in 2010, the SPAC Junior Committee consists of culturally minded young professionals who support and promote world-class performing arts in the community.”