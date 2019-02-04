fbpx

Saratoga After Dark: The Flower And Fruit Mission Raises Funds For Saratoga Hospital At Annual Snow Ball

Guests at the December 2018 event were treated to a sit-down dinner, memorable decor and music by The Accents.

(From left) Snow Ball Co-Chairs Mary Gavin, Heather Straughter and Kristie Roohan. (Colleen Carlson)
(From left) Charles Wait, Bill Dake and Skip Carlson. (Colleen Carlson)

Christopher and Kristin Grosso. (Colleen Carlson)

(From left) Linda Toohey, Kate Calbone, Candace Wait and Susan Dake. (Colleen Carlson)

Jeff and Bart Altamari. (Colleen Carlson)

John and Jennifer Lefner. (Colleen Carlson)

Meredith Woolford (left) and Cathy Boden. (Colleen Carlson)

Stephanie Collins (left) and Cara Milde. (Colleen Carlson)

Tom Roohan (left) and Brian Straughter. (Colleen Carlson)

Last December, generous Saratogians gathered for the annual Snow Ball, which raises funds for The Flower and Fruit Mission, an organization that equips and maintains the maternity unit of Saratoga Hospital.

Held this year at the Canfield Casino, the ball welcomed guests dressed in black-tie attire, who were treated to a sit-down dinner, memorable decor and live music by The Accents.

“Since the beginning of The Flower and Fruit Mission in 1904, we’ve had 13 members who have dedicated more than half a century of service,” says mission President Susan Halstead. “We’ve raised more than $1.5 million, which has gone towards purchasing medical equipment, including a birthing simulator and nurses’ educational grants.”

First held as a dance in 1911, The Snow Ball is one of Saratoga Springs’ oldest benefits, and through the work of Halstead and her team, will surely continue to be for years to come.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

