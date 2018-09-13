Saratoga After Dark: Whispering Angel’s Rosé Parade

Pink was the new black at Pavilion Grand's penthouse.   

Whispering Angel
(Katie Dobies)
View Gallery
5 Photos
Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Whispering Angel’s Rosé Parade

Pink was the new black at Pavilion Grand's penthouse.   

Whispering-1_Web

(from left) Nanci St. John, Sue Clare, Pam Lollias, Christine Cunningham, Susanne Simpson. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Whispering Angel’s Rosé Parade

Pink was the new black at Pavilion Grand's penthouse.   

Whispering-2_Web

Pink-clad guests toast a beautiful afternoon in the Pavilion Grand penthouse garden. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Whispering Angel’s Rosé Parade

Pink was the new black at Pavilion Grand's penthouse.   

Whispering-3_Web

(from left) Jeffry Olesko, Corinne Fiacco, Steven Coons, K. Gail Flores, Stef Ferradino, Sandra Fox. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Whispering Angel’s Rosé Parade

Pink was the new black at Pavilion Grand's penthouse.   

Whispering-4_Web

(from left) Maggie Doherty, Raella Rayside. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga After Dark: Whispering Angel’s Rosé Parade

Pink was the new black at Pavilion Grand's penthouse.   

Whispering-5_Web

(from left) Garrett Russell, AJ Schmidt, Bourke Kraus, Pat Poirer, Richard Pérez-Feria, Becky Kendall, Maggie Doherty. (Katie Dobies)

It was the happiest of hours, indeed! Whispering Angel Rosé and saratoga living hosted an exclusive cocktail hour on the roof of the Pavilion Grand Hotel on Thursday, August 9.

Delicious, complimentary wine was in ample supply (and high demand!), as was tasty light fare from Fish at 30 Lake’s Executive Chef Tracey Kwiecien.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful weather in the hotel’s penthouse garden—and the gorgeous view of the city of Saratoga Springs down below. It was a rosé all day kinda soirée.

Take a look at some of the photos that were taken at the event above.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.