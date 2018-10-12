Saratoga Auto Auction Closes A Successful Second Year With Nearly 200 Cars Sold

It’s not every day that you can bid on a Batmobile replica, 2003 Ferrari Spider or classic Ford Thunderbird all at one auction…in Saratoga Springs, no less. But that’s exactly what registered bidders got at the Saratoga Auto Auction at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) September 21-22. Presented by the Saratoga Automobile Museum, the Auto Auction, in its second year, was once again a great success. Over two days, 189 out of the 298 lots offered were sold (the lineup included classic cars, motorcycles, vintage gas pumps and other items, too), including three cars that fetched $121,000 each (more on that in a moment). “For both the number of items and the amounts, both are significantly up year-over-year,” says Carly Connors, Executive Director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum. Jeff Whiteside, Director of the Saratoga Auto Auction, was similarly thrilled with the results. “This year’s auction solidified the Saratoga Auto Auction’s standing among major, national auction houses,” said Whiteside, who previously worked at the prestigious auto auction house, RM Sotheby’s. “The sheer quality of the consignments this year was simply phenomenal. And without a doubt, the inclusion and results of the renowned Dennis Dammerman Collection as part of this year’s auction added to our creditably and ability to represent a world-class collection.”

Indeed, there were almost (almost) too many gorgeous cars, both classic and new, to admire. So saratoga living put together a list of the top-five sellers from this year’s auction:

1953 Buick Skylark – $121,000

This fully restored, cream-colored convertible is a true classic in addition to a real rarity. There were only 1650 of this particular model ever built, as part of the 50th Anniversary Special Edition of Buick, and there remain only a handful in this condition still in existence. This one has been magnificently maintained, with electric top, seats and windows, and a 3-speed automatic transmission.

1959 Chevrolet Impala – $121,000

With a beautiful tuxedo-black color and red-leather interior, this Chevy Impala is just a gorgeous car, and it far surpassed the original auction estimate of $65,000 – $80,000. Los Angeles-built and still in excellent condition with power steering, brakes and top, it’s easy to see why it sold.

1957 Jaguar – $121,000

Nothing says classic car like a convertible. And this red Jaguar with leather interior is no exception to the rule. The model is a XK140MC, which makes it a little rarer due to the special C-type head. The sale also included the luggage fitted to the Jaguar’s trunk as well as a factory tool kit.

1965 Austin-Healey – $106,700

Arguably the fastest and most comfortable of all the Austin-Healey models, this silver MKIII sports convertible was produced only between 1964 to 1967. Painted the original factory scheme of Metallic Golden Beige with red trim and red-leather interior, this Austin-Healey’s a rolling work of art.

1966 Batmobile Replica – $98,000

Boff! Bang! Biff! This complete replica of the Batmobile from the popular Adam West ’60s Batman TV series is simply smashing. The original owner spent seven years crafting a fully functional Batmobile from a 1976 Lincoln Continental. And we mean fully functional, including an emergency beacon, display parachutes and even a working propane-fueled flamethrower. Holy flaming tailpipe, Batman!

