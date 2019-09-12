2019 Saratoga Auto Auction To Feature A Record 350 Rare And Classic Cars

Valued at more than $1 million, a 1969 John Wyer Gulf Mirage is one of the rarest and most valuable items for sale at this year's auction. (Michael DiPleco/Saratoga Automobile Museum)

A different kind of horsepower will be making its way to Saratoga Springs next weekend, when the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s 2019 Saratoga Auto Auction rolls into town. Now in its third year, the Saratoga Auto Auction will kick off on Friday, September 20 and run through Saturday, September 21 on the main stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The premier, annual auto sale of classic, rare and collectible vehicles will be putting up a record number of lots this year—approximately 350, up from last year’s 300. The event’s become so popular that sources tell saratoga living that even New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will be appearing at this year’s auction. In addition to this, on Sunday, September 22, the Saratoga Automobile Museum will be hosting a companion car show and post-sale for vehicles that didn’t find hammer prices during the main auction.

“We have a significant number of really good cars this year,” says Carly Connors, executive director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum. “For this auction, the average price of cars has gone up about $10,000-20,000.” By far, the priciest (and perhaps flashiest) vehicle on the lineup is a 1969 John Wyer Gulf Mirage, valued at more than $1 million. The Mirage, driven by popular British race-car driver and commentator David Hobbs, was one of only three produced by John Wyer Automotive Engineering for the 1969 World Sportscar Championship, and it’s the only one left in restored racing condition.

But it’s not just sports cars up for sale this year. The 2019 auction will also feature a little bit of everything else, including a 1920 Ford T-Bucket Roadster; a golden-age Thebes Green 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz; and a rare, almost brand-new 2018 Dodge Demon, with just 848 miles on its speedometer. On the more colorful side, there will also be a number of interesting collectible items and pieces of automobilia, including a pair of “His and Hers” DeLoreans (aka Doc Brown’s time machine in the Back to the Future trilogy), a race suit and helmet worn by famed Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher (who’s won 91 Grand Prix victories, more than any other Formula 1 racer) and the race suit/gloves worn by acting legend Paul Newman, who had his own serious passion for racing (and cofounded the nearby Double H Ranch).

You’re probably wondering about the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s day-after events, too. New to this year’s auction extravaganza will be the all-inclusive Auto X Lawn Show held near Spa State Park’s reflecting pool from 10am to 3pm on September 22. Also on Sunday from 9am to 3pm will be the Auction Post-Sale for car enthusiasts looking to make a last-minute bid on any vehicles that didn’t sell at the main event. Both of Sunday’s events are free for spectators and will also give attendees an opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes for a new Maserati. (The winner will be announced at 2pm on Sunday). “We’ve been selling tickets to this thing since the beginning of the year,” says Connors about the sweepstakes. “On Sunday, somebody will be walking away with a 2017 Maserati Ghibli.”

Tickets for the Saratoga Auto Auction are still available. For more info on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.