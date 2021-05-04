Saratoga Auto Museum Unveils Ultra-Rare Porsche Exhibition

Most people dream of owning a single Porsche. Architect and Saratoga Automobile Museum trustee Steven Harris has at least 16, all of which are extremely rare and gorgeous examples of the automobile manufacturer’s luxury auto. And lucky for Saratoga, we’ve got a passenger’s seat to the collection.

The Saratoga Auto Museum has today unveiled a new exhibition of iconic air-cooled Porsche models from Harris’ collection, which is being presented by Porsche and Porsche Clifton Park. The exhibit will open to the public on Sunday, May 9 at 10am and run through the autumn of 2021.

Besides being able to view 16 world-class Porsches from the Steven Harris Collection, the cars will be displayed alongside photographs of the cars taken by automotive photographer James Lipman.

Exhibit highlights include the famed serial #18 1984 911 SCRS; a 1-of-20 964 RS N-GT “Macau”; the infamous “widow-maker” 993 GT2; plus multiple Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance winning 356 Speedsters, Coupes and Cabriolets.

Vehicles on display for the exhibit include:

1956 356A Carrera Coupe

1957 356A Carrera Speedster

1958 356A Carrera GT Coupe

1959 Carrera GS Cabriolet

1960 356B T5 Roadster

1963 Carrera 2 GS Cabriolet

1964 356C Couple – Peking to Paris Rally car

1973 911T “SHTang”/RGruppe

1973 911 Carrera RS

1974 911 Carrera RS 3.0

1984 911 SCRS

1992 964 911 Carrera RS Lightweight

1992 964 911 RS N-GT “Macau”

1994 964 911 RS 3.8

1995 993 911 Carrera RS

1995 993 911 GT2

“Automobiles are works of art that evoke strong emotional responses and memories from those who view them,” says Carly Connors, executive director of the Saratoga Auto Museum. “These astounding and iconic Porsches, from the Steven Harris Collection, are absolutely works of art. You do not have to be an automotive enthusiast to fully appreciate each detail, line and proportion. One glance at these stunning automobiles can convey the consideration, timeless design aesthetics, creative genius and effort that created them. We invite you to experience these Porsches for yourself, here in our museum.”

Prior to the exhibit’s opening, there will be a preview day for museum members and press on Saturday, May 8 from 10am to 5pm. Members can reserve tickets online for free.

On May 9, the exhibit will open to the general public, with adult admission tickets costing $12; and students, seniors, veterans and active military, $10. Admission tickets can be purchased via the museum’s website or in-person at the museum.