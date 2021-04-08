fbpx

Saratoga Automobile Museum Hosts First Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q Fundraiser of the Season

The event, which raised funds for the museum's educational and exhibit programming, took place on April 6.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum hosted its first Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q fundraising event of the season on April 6. (Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q/Facebook)

Nothing says spring like some delicious barbecue. The Saratoga Automobile Museum hosted its first Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q fundraising event of the season on April 6, benefitting the museum’s educational and exhibit programming, as well as Shelters of Saratoga, the Franklin Community Center, the Spa Park State Park Police, and the Saratoga Springs Police and Fire Departments, with nearly 500 donated dinners. Each dinner was donated by museum board members and the community at large.

“In the midst of the pandemic we received an incredible amount of support from the community,” says Carly Connors, the museum’s executive director. “We wanted to pay that support and kindness forward by donating dinners to local organizations that are helping people in our community. We cannot thank our board members and the local community enough for pulling together to make this possible.”

The museum will be hosting a second Brooks’ fundraiser on Friday, June 18, in conjunction with the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) regional meet in the Saratoga Spa State Park.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 