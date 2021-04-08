Saratoga Automobile Museum Hosts First Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q Fundraiser of the Season

Nothing says spring like some delicious barbecue. The Saratoga Automobile Museum hosted its first Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q fundraising event of the season on April 6, benefitting the museum’s educational and exhibit programming, as well as Shelters of Saratoga, the Franklin Community Center, the Spa Park State Park Police, and the Saratoga Springs Police and Fire Departments, with nearly 500 donated dinners. Each dinner was donated by museum board members and the community at large.

“In the midst of the pandemic we received an incredible amount of support from the community,” says Carly Connors, the museum’s executive director. “We wanted to pay that support and kindness forward by donating dinners to local organizations that are helping people in our community. We cannot thank our board members and the local community enough for pulling together to make this possible.”

The museum will be hosting a second Brooks’ fundraiser on Friday, June 18, in conjunction with the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) regional meet in the Saratoga Spa State Park.