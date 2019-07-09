Saratoga Automobile Museum Gala Gets Groovy

The Saratoga Automobile Museum hosted its annual fundraising gala, this year with a swinging ’60s theme, on June 21. The Sixties Summer Gala took place at the museum, where groovy guests got to view the new summer exhibit, Wheels Of Change: Cars & Culture Of The ’60s. The event also included cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, music by Cool Cat Entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event help support various museum programs; such as the distracted driving simulator program, and to offset the costs for long-standing museum exhibits and restoration programs.

Chloe Knapp Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.