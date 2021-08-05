Saratoga Automobile Museum to Host New Summer Auto Show

With a high of 85 and lots of sunshine, this weekend will be perfect for doing something outdoors. One idea? The Saratoga Automobile Museum will be hosting a brand-new Summer Auto Show on Saturday, August 7 from 9am-2pm at the Saratoga Spa State Park.
The auto show, which serves as a fundraiser for the museum, will welcome cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes and models. Pre-registration for display vehicles is $15, and day-of registration is $20. All registered vehicles will receive two regular admission tickets to the museum. There is a $10 parking fee for spectator parking in the fields across from the Museum.
“The museum’s Spring Auto Show was so successful and such a fun way to kick off the car show season here in Saratoga,” says Carly Connors, the museum’s executive director. “We decided to keep the fun in high-gear with a new Summer Auto Show.”
The Museum will also welcome various local vendors, including the High Noon and Kent’s Crazy Horse food trucks, and Ben & Jerry’s of Saratoga Springs, among others.