Saratoga Automobile Museum to Host New Summer Auto Show

The auto show takes place this Saturday, August 7, from 9am to 2pm at the Spa State Park.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum will be hosting its brand-new Summer Auto Show this Saturday.

With a high of 85 and lots of sunshine, this weekend will be perfect for doing something outdoors. One idea? The Saratoga Automobile Museum will be hosting a brand-new Summer Auto Show on Saturday, August 7 from 9am-2pm at the Saratoga Spa State Park.

The auto show, which serves as a fundraiser for the museum, will welcome cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes and models. Pre-registration for display vehicles is $15, and day-of registration is $20. All registered vehicles will receive two regular admission tickets to the museum. There is a $10 parking fee for spectator parking in the fields across from the Museum.

“The museum’s Spring Auto Show was so successful and such a fun way to kick off the car show season here in Saratoga,” says Carly Connors, the museum’s executive director. “We decided to keep the fun in high-gear with a new Summer Auto Show.”

The Museum will also welcome various local vendors, including the High Noon and Kent’s Crazy Horse food trucks, and Ben & Jerry’s of Saratoga Springs, among others.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

