Saratoga’s Books of the Month

Nonfiction

By Allan Carter

In addition to being home to some of horse racing’s most historic and important tracks, New York State has also produced many of the sport’s top horses over the past half-century. And who better to collect their stories than a former historian of Saratoga’s own National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame? Using his vast experience at the museum, Allan Carter, who in April passed away following a battle with cancer, shares the success stories of some of the state’s most cherished racers in this impressive historical narrative.

Autobiography

By Lissa Bachner

In the heartfelt autobiographical work Milo’s Eyes: How a Blind Equestrian and Her “Seeing Eye Horse” Rescued Each Other, renowned equestrian and Skidmore alum Lissa Bachner shares the story of how Milo, the 5-year-old horse she nursed back to health after he was mistreated by his previous owner, rescued her when a rare immune disorder threatened and eventually took her eyesight. Against all odds, the duo became one of the country’s most successful riding teams, winning two national rankings and forming an unbreakable bond.

Paranormal Fiction

By Cordelia Michelsen

This new novel from Coxsackie resident Cordelia Michelsen tells the story of Harper Monroe, a gifted woman who has the ability to see those who have passed. Paying homage to Michelson’s own life experiences, The In-Between addresses themes of strength, love, loss and healing, and reaches out to those struggling with their own personal battles.

Eco Fiction

By Lâle Davidson

In her new environmental novel, Saratoga-based author Lâle Davidson revisits the violent clashes in Northern California’s Redwood forest between corporate raiders, loggers and activists in the 1990s, forcing readers to look at the story’s relevance to today’s climate. With a mythical twist characteristic of many of Davidson’s books, Against the Grain proves that trees themselves have a surprisingly powerful voice and begs the question: What will it take to wake humans up?

Children’s Lit

By Jennifer Sattler

Looking for a new bedtime read for the kids? This story by award-winning author and illustrator Jennifer Sattler, a Saratogian, follows Buckaroo and his beloved horse, Lou. Written to the nursery rhyme of “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe,” children are encouraged to count along as Buckaroo and his sidekick journey through the barnyard.