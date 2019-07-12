fbpx

VIDEO: Saratoga County Police Officers Film ‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’ Segment At Luke Bryan Concert

Nine officers took the stage at Thursday's concert at SPAC to lip sync for the CBS special airing September 9.

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan performing at SPAC on Thursday, July 11.

I’m not a huge fan of country music, but when my friend Erica offered up a free lawn ticket to Thursday’s Luke Bryan concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), I figured I’d tag along. I made it through all of opener Cole Swindell’s set and about half of Bryan’s before starting to get antsy to leave. “We can leave after ‘Knockin’ Boots,’” Erica kept saying.

While Erica was expecting a classic performance of the catchy tune, she got much, much more. When it was time for Bryan to sing the song (Erica had the set list open on her phone, so we knew), he instead told the audience to bear with him for ten minutes—a camera crew would be filming a segment for an upcoming CBS special called Lip Sync to the Rescue. Then, a group of Saratoga Springs police officers took the stage.

Inspired by the #LipSyncChallenge, a social media phenomenon that encouraged police, sheriff and fire departments, as well as EMTs, to engage with their local community by posting YouTube videos of first responders lip syncing, Lip Sync to the Rescue is an interactive one-hour entertainment special hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood, that will air on September 9. The interactive part? Viewers can vote for their favorite #LipSyncChallenge video online, and the top 10 will be revealed during the show. The top two will advance to a live vote conducted during the broadcast.

The Saratoga officers lip synced “Knockin’ Boots,” with choreographed dance moves not once but twice, all the way through. Then Bryan came back out, and performed the song again with them. Since voting for the best #LipSyncChallenge is already live, the performance won’t be one viewers can vote for, but will still be part of Bryan’s segment of the show. (In 2018, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office did create a lip sync video to the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz, but apparently wasn’t nominated.)

I have to admit, for not being a country music fan, I do really like “Knockin’ Boots.” And sorry, Luke, but I think the Saratoga police officers stole the show.

Avatar
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 