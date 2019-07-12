VIDEO: Saratoga County Police Officers Film ‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’ Segment At Luke Bryan Concert

I’m not a huge fan of country music, but when my friend Erica offered up a free lawn ticket to Thursday’s Luke Bryan concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), I figured I’d tag along. I made it through all of opener Cole Swindell’s set and about half of Bryan’s before starting to get antsy to leave. “We can leave after ‘Knockin’ Boots,’” Erica kept saying.

While Erica was expecting a classic performance of the catchy tune, she got much, much more. When it was time for Bryan to sing the song (Erica had the set list open on her phone, so we knew), he instead told the audience to bear with him for ten minutes—a camera crew would be filming a segment for an upcoming CBS special called Lip Sync to the Rescue. Then, a group of Saratoga Springs police officers took the stage.

Inspired by the #LipSyncChallenge, a social media phenomenon that encouraged police, sheriff and fire departments, as well as EMTs, to engage with their local community by posting YouTube videos of first responders lip syncing, Lip Sync to the Rescue is an interactive one-hour entertainment special hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood, that will air on September 9. The interactive part? Viewers can vote for their favorite #LipSyncChallenge video online, and the top 10 will be revealed during the show. The top two will advance to a live vote conducted during the broadcast.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Saratoga officers lip synced “Knockin’ Boots,” with choreographed dance moves not once but twice, all the way through. Then Bryan came back out, and performed the song again with them. Since voting for the best #LipSyncChallenge is already live, the performance won’t be one viewers can vote for, but will still be part of Bryan’s segment of the show. (In 2018, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office did create a lip sync video to the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz, but apparently wasn’t nominated.)

I have to admit, for not being a country music fan, I do really like “Knockin’ Boots.” And sorry, Luke, but I think the Saratoga police officers stole the show.