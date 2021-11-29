Saratoga’s Beloved Festival of Trees Is Back

Some holiday traditions, no matter how many years you’ve taken part in them, never get old. And The Saratoga Festival of Trees is one of the Spa City’s best.

Every December for the past 25 years, Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties has hosted a multi-day Christmas tree–tastic celebration, which welcomes revelers from all over the region to the Saratoga Springs City Center to feast their peepers on dozens of decorated, festive firs. Those trees, which are actually of the prefab kind, have been decorated and donated by local businesses and individuals, and are for sale at the end of the festival. Sound like some merriment you need in your life, like, right now? Here are the five Ws of The Saratoga Festival of Trees.

Who: Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties invites the holiday hordes to experience a forest of the best-dressed trees in town.

What: More than two dozen trees, plus wreaths and other holiday items, are on display and available for purchase.

Where: The Saratoga Springs City Center

When: The festival kicks off with a preview reception on Wednesday, December 1 from 6-8pm. Tickets are $75 or $60 for attendees under the age of 35, and can be purchased by calling 518-587-5000.

Regular viewing hours are:

• Thursday, December 2 from 4-9pm

• Friday, December 3 from 2-6pm

• Saturday, December 4 from noon-6pm

• Sunday, December 5 from 11am-2pm

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for 10- to 18-year-olds, and free for children under 10. Note: There will be no family day this year.

Why: All proceeds from the festival support Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. The foundation provides crucial assistance to poor and vulnerable communities through counseling, hospice care, mentoring, a domestic violence hotline and nutrition outreach program.