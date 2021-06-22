fbpx

Saratoga’s ‘Firecracker 4’ Road Race Returns on July 4

After being canceled last year due to COVID, the popular Fourth of July race is back.

The Firecracker 4 returns to Saratoga this Fourth of July.

How about getting in a four-miler before that burger-hot-dog-Bud-Light combo? After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Firecracker 4 Road Race will return for its 15th installment on Sunday, July 4.

The race will start and end at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The Firecracker 4 can either be a competitive or fun run, depending on your level of grit. It’s also one of the largest Fourth of July road races in the northeast, with runners enjoying entertainment on the course, as well as food, music and activities at the race’s end.

“We are pleased to bring back the Firecracker 4 Road Race to what we hope will be 3,000 runners,” says Peter Goutos, race director. “We are excited about the enthusiasm, patriotism and hospitality that this race brings. We look forward to welcome guests back to our incredible community!”

The race costs $30 to enter, and proceeds benefit local nonprofits and causes. For more information on the race and to register, click here. Runners who register at either the Fleet Feet store in Albany or Malta will get $5 off registration and a $5 coupon to Fleet Feet (Fleet Feet, along with vendor ASICS, is serving as the race’s presenting sponsor).

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 