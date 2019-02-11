fbpx

Saratoga Goes Hollywood: Live From The Capital Region…It’s ‘Saturday Night Live!’

Funny skits hit close to the Capital Region on NBC's iconic show.

SNL
A silly 2018 'SNL' skit, starring cast member Cecily Strong and guest host Jonah Hill, featured a fictional Albany news station.

On November 3, 2018, Saturday Night Live (SNL) aired a skit about KCR News Albany, an imaginary, dysfunctional local news channel based in the Capital City, which starred SNL cast members Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and guest host Jonah Hill. It got us thinking: Have there been any other SNL skits set in the Capital Region? 

We found one: a 2012 skit in the form of a political ad about fictitious Mayoral Candidate Glenda Okones (portrayed by Kristen Wiig), who’s running in the town of “Glen Falls.” Whether SNL intended to take a dig at the very real “Glens Falls,” just 25 minutes north of Saratoga, remains up for serious debate.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

