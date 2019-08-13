Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

On Wednesday, July 31, Saratoga Hospital hosted its 37th Annual Gala, this year with the theme of “Under The Tuscan Sun.” More than 1000 guests raised a record-breaking $501,310 for the Saratoga Community Health Center.

The much-anticipated live auction opened with a tribute to the late Queen of Saratoga, Marylou Whitney, by Angelo Calbone, president and CEO of Saratoga Hospital. “For more than thirty years—nearly every year since the inception of this special summer celebration—Marylou’s charm and generosity, her sense of fun, caring, and compassion have brightened these evenings,” Calbone said. “One way or another, we have all been touched by Marylou.” He added that each table’s centerpiece included Marylou’s signature pink rose to remind all in attendance how one person—“One special lady,” he said—can help transform an entire community.

Following the tribute, Meredith Woolford, executive director of Saratoga Hospital Foundation, thanked the event’s sponsors, auction donors, committee, volunteers, and guests. “Saratoga Community Health Center, the reason we are here tonight, has brought life-changing care and hope to our neighbors who need it most. Our patients did not choose their circumstances; almost all just need a little help on their journey to a better life. Thank you for being here tonight so that, together, we can help them on their way to that goal.”

The event, a highlight of the Saratoga summer season, brought to life a Tuscan countryside with summer-inspired décor and authentic Italian cuisine. Guests bid on more than 160 unique items in the live and silent auctions, made possible by the all-volunteer Gala Committee and the generosity of community businesses and individuals.