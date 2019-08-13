fbpx

Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)
View Gallery
60 Photos
Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6099

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6101

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6103

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6106

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6109

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6112

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6113

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6114

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6116

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6119

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6120

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6122

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6125

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6127

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6129

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6141

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6143

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6146

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6147

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6149

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6150

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6151

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6153

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6155

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6158

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6160

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6162

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6163

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6164

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6166

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6167

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6169

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6170

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6171

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6172

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6176

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6178

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6179

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6183

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6184

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6193

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6198

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6202

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6207

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6211

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6214

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6217

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6219

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6220

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6222

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6224

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6225

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6229

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6237

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6239

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6243

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6254

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6256

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6258

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Hospital Gala Raises More Than $500K For Community Health Center

More than 1000 people attended the annual event, which this year sported an 'Under The Tuscan Sun' theme.

CVD_6275

(Cathy Duffy/Saratoga Hospital Gala)

On Wednesday, July 31, Saratoga Hospital hosted its 37th Annual Gala, this year with the theme of “Under The Tuscan Sun.” More than 1000 guests raised a record-breaking $501,310 for the Saratoga Community Health Center.

The much-anticipated live auction opened with a tribute to the late Queen of Saratoga, Marylou Whitney, by Angelo Calbone, president and CEO of Saratoga Hospital. “For more than thirty years—nearly every year since the inception of this special summer celebration—Marylou’s charm and generosity, her sense of fun, caring, and compassion have brightened these evenings,” Calbone said. “One way or another, we have all been touched by Marylou.” He added that each table’s centerpiece included Marylou’s signature pink rose to remind all in attendance how one person—“One special lady,” he said—can help transform an entire community.

Following the tribute, Meredith Woolford, executive director of Saratoga Hospital Foundation, thanked the event’s sponsors, auction donors, committee, volunteers, and guests. “Saratoga Community Health Center, the reason we are here tonight, has brought life-changing care and hope to our neighbors who need it most. Our patients did not choose their circumstances; almost all just need a little help on their journey to a better life. Thank you for being here tonight so that, together, we can help them on their way to that goal.”

The event, a highlight of the Saratoga summer season, brought to life a Tuscan countryside with summer-inspired décor and authentic Italian cuisine. Guests bid on more than 160 unique items in the live and silent auctions, made possible by the all-volunteer Gala Committee and the generosity of community businesses and individuals.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 