Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

If you count yourself among the faithful fans who show up year in and year out for the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, this year, you would’ve been doubly blessed. For one, Mother Nature gifted concert-goers on June 29-30 with near-perfect weather. And, well, the brains behind the Saratoga Performing Arts Center one-upped themselves once again, putting together one of the single greatest lineups in the festival’s four-decade-plus history. This included multiple Grammy Award-winning headliners George Benson (Saturday) and Norah Jones (Sunday), along with jazz heavyweights such as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, the Mercy Project. Talented up-and-comers also got the call, including Cha Wa and Kansas Smitty’s House Band, featuring Saratogian Giacomo Smith.

Now, if you missed out, there’s always next year. Or you could just live vicariously through these wonderful photographs that saratoga living‘s own Francesco D’Amico snapped at the event on Saturday and Sunday. Click on the above gallery to check out his handiwork.