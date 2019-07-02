fbpx

Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Saratoga Jazz Fest weekend featured one of the strongest lineups in the festival's 40-plus year history. (Francesco D'Amico)
View Gallery
22 Photos
Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-21_Web

Saratoga Jazz Fest weekend featured one of the strongest lineups in the festival's 40-plus year history. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-1_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-2_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-3_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-4_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-5_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-6_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-7_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-8_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-9_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-10_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-11_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-12_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-13_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-14_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-15_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-22_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-23_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-20_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-16_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-19_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Saratoga Jazz Festival 2019: Exclusive Photos From Saturday And Sunday’s Packed Lineups

Jazz Fest weekend took over SPAC on June 29-30, with a lineup that features multiple Grammy winners Norah Jones and George Benson.

Jazz-Fest-18_web

(Francesco D'Amico)

If you count yourself among the faithful fans who show up year in and year out for the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, this year, you would’ve been doubly blessed. For one, Mother Nature gifted concert-goers on June 29-30 with near-perfect weather. And, well, the brains behind the Saratoga Performing Arts Center one-upped themselves once again, putting together one of the single greatest lineups in the festival’s four-decade-plus history. This included multiple Grammy Award-winning headliners George Benson (Saturday) and Norah Jones (Sunday), along with jazz heavyweights such as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, the Mercy Project. Talented up-and-comers also got the call, including Cha Wa and Kansas Smitty’s House Band, featuring Saratogian Giacomo Smith.

Now, if you missed out, there’s always next year. Or you could just live vicariously through these wonderful photographs that saratoga living‘s own Francesco D’Amico snapped at the event on Saturday and Sunday. Click on the above gallery to check out his handiwork.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 