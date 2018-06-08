Saratoga After Dark: ‘saratoga living’ Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Issue And ‘The Saratoga 20’

Check out the exclusive video shot at the "party of the year," which took place on Wednesday, May 30, at Putnam Place.

Saratoga Living 20th Anniversary Party
'saratoga living' Executive Vice President and Publisher Becky Kendall (left) with CEO and Editor in Chief, Richard Pérez-Feria, introducing 'The Saratoga 20' at our 20th anniversary party at Putnam Place.

On the night of May 30, saratoga living celebrated its 20th anniversary in style at the newly renovated Putnam Place. Not only were we honoring two decades of the magazine’s presence in Saratoga Springs (and our fantastic new issue), but also “The Saratoga 20,” the ten men and ten women in Saratoga and beyond contributing to our community in new and exciting ways. Below, take a look at the exclusive video shot at the party by Red Cape Dream Productions. Enjoy.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

