Saratoga After Dark: ‘saratoga living’ Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Issue And ‘The Saratoga 20’

'saratoga living' Executive Vice President and Publisher Becky Kendall (left) with CEO and Editor in Chief, Richard Pérez-Feria, introducing 'The Saratoga 20' at our 20th anniversary party at Putnam Place.

On the night of May 30, saratoga living celebrated its 20th anniversary in style at the newly renovated Putnam Place. Not only were we honoring two decades of the magazine’s presence in Saratoga Springs (and our fantastic new issue), but also “The Saratoga 20,” the ten men and ten women in Saratoga and beyond contributing to our community in new and exciting ways. Below, take a look at the exclusive video shot at the party by Red Cape Dream Productions. Enjoy.

