‘Saratoga Living’ Guests Experience Psychic Medium Tracy Fluty’s Magic at ‘Cocktails & Clairvoyance’ Party

On Tuesday, Saratogians had a chance to connect with loved ones who had crossed over at Saratoga Living’s sold-out Cocktails & Clairvoyance event, starring Latham-based psychic medium Tracy Fluty of Elemental Mediums. The evening, hosted by The Gideon Putnam and presented by Pinnacle Nutrition, featured passed hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, and a group reading that saw attendees moved to tears by the connections facilitated by Fluty.

At the end of the evening, one lucky guest went home with a private reading for two with Tracy, and others were gifted gorgeous floral centerpieces donated by Frank Gallo & Son Florist. A portion of the night’s proceeds went to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A portion of the night's proceeds went to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.