‘Saratoga Living’ Guests Experience Psychic Medium Tracy Fluty’s Magic at ‘Cocktails & Clairvoyance’ Party

Fluty helped guests connect with loved ones who had crossed over at the sold-out August 17 event hosted by The Gideon Putnam.

(Alyssa Salerno)
On Tuesday, Saratogians had a chance to connect with loved ones who had crossed over at Saratoga Living’s sold-out Cocktails & Clairvoyance event, starring Latham-based psychic medium Tracy Fluty of Elemental Mediums. The evening, hosted by The Gideon Putnam and presented by Pinnacle Nutrition, featured passed hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, and a group reading that saw attendees moved to tears by the connections facilitated by Fluty.

At the end of the evening, one lucky guest went home with a private reading for two with Tracy, and others were gifted gorgeous floral centerpieces donated by Frank Gallo & Son Florist. A portion of the night’s proceeds went to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wish you were there? Check out the gallery at the top of the page for scenes from the evening, and be sure to subscribe to Saratoga Living on Eventbrite to never miss another party announcement!

