‘Saratoga Living’ Raises $2,700 For Shelters Of Saratoga

The most recent issue of 'Saratoga Living,' the Design Issue, thanks all the generous sponsors who donated to Shelters of Saratoga.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic here in Saratoga Springs has proven one thing for sure: Even in hard times, generosity is still king.

For our Design Issue released earlier this month, Saratoga Living collected donations from local sponsors for Shelters of Saratoga (SOS), which provides shelter and assistance to the Spa City’s homeless population. In total, 25 local companies and organizations raised funds for the nonprofit organization, totaling $2,700, all of which went directly to SOS.

This fundraising campaign lasted throughout the month of March, and sponsors included: Adirondack Trust Company, Baker Public Relations, PJ’s Bar-B-QSA, The Benjamin Smile, Julie & Co. Realty, Mackey Auto Group, Peak Environmental, Plum & Crimson Fine Interior Design, Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd., Bonacio Construction, Inc., Capitol Kitchens & Baths, Fingerpaint, Frank Webb Home, Putnam Place, Saratoga Kitchens & Baths, Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga National Bank & Trust Company, Galarneau Builders, Inc., Hinman Construction, Ianniello Anderson, P.C., Jenks Family Insurance Agency, Stewart’s Shops, Tom Mullan Tree & Stump Removal, US Foods, West Side Management of Saratoga and Yoga Mandali.

To all those who generously gave, Saratoga Living and its sister publication, Capital Region Living, would like to say, thank you!