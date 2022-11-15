fbpx

Saratoga Living, Roohan Realty Team up to Host Capital Region Holiday Lights Contest

Enter your decorated home by December 19 for a chance to win big.

Hey, Capital Region—we want you to channel your inner Clark Griswold to turn your home into the spectacle of the season!

How it Works:

1. Decorate your Capital Region home’s exterior for the holidays.

2. Submit a photo of the finished product (DM us and/or Roohan Realty on Instagram at @saratogaliving and/or @roohanrealty, post to your Instagram feed and tag us at that same account(s), or email it to us at [email protected]) before December 18.

3. Include your address or the location and name of your neighborhood if you’d like your home to be added to Roohan Realty’s popular Holiday Lights Map, which will be continuously updated all season long!

The Contest:

On December 19, Saratoga Living and Roohan Realty will select our nine favorite homes and publish them in an Instagram post.

Instagram users can vote for their favorite home by commenting on the post before December 21, and the winner of the contest will be announced on December 22.

The winner will receive:

  • A professional photo shoot (including drone footage!) for your holiday home
  • The inaugural Capital Region Holiday Lights Contest trophy
  • Regional fame and local celebrity status!

Happy Decorating!

This contest is sponsored by Roohan Realty, 519 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Contest entrants must be 18 years or older to enter. Homes must be located within one of the following counties: Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Albany, Greene, Columbia. Employees of Saratoga Living and Roohan Realty are not eligible to win. This contest is not associated in any way with Instagram, and by entering the contest, entrants provide a full release of Instagram.
