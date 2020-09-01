fbpx

‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

(Alyssa Salerno)
View Gallery
23 Photos
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH23

Jessica Norgrove and Liberty LiVecchi (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH22

Kim McConchie (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH20

Jax Ross (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH19

Ken Rotondo, John Witt and 'Saratoga Living' Chair Tony Ianniello (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH18

(Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH17

(Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH16 (1)

(Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH15

Radana Dooley, Saratoga Auto Museum Executive Director Carly Connors, Petra Larson and Lisa Camardo (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH14

Jax Ross, Hiatus Tequila Co-founder David Osher, 'Saratoga Living' CEO Abby Tegnelia, Seana Moser, 'Saratoga Living' Managing Editor Natalie Moore (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH13

Saratoga Auto Museum Creative Director Steve Struss and Director of Development & Membership Abby Ingraham (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH12

Petra Larson and Lisa Camardo (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH11

Adam Rose and 'Saratoga Living' Marketing Art Director Steve Teabout (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH10

Putnam Place's Steve "CeeLo" Callander (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH9

Glen Casey and Karen Dollard (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH8 (1)

Stephen and Deborah Durso (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH8

Phil and Tailgate and Party owner Kirsten Lambert (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH7

Leigh and Kim McConchie (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH6

Vicki Pitbladdo and Karen Paulo (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH5

(Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH4

(Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH3

Saratoga Auto Museum Executive Director Carly Conners, 'Saratoga Living' CEO Abby Tegnelia and Saratoga Auto Museum Director of Development & Membership Abby Ingraham (Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH2

(Alyssa Salerno)

Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

An intimate group of horse racing fans congregated at Putnam Place on August 27.

HH1

(Alyssa Salerno)

For the second time this summer, Saratoga Living joined forces with the Saratoga Automobile Museum to celebrate the Spa City racing season. On August 27, guests filed into Putnam Place, where the races at Saratoga Race Course were being broadcast on the club’s 17-foot LED screen, for an afternoon of eating, drinking, betting and winning—it was almost like a regular day at the races!

Upon arrival, guests received a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as an official Saratoga poster signed by artist Greg Montgomery, a pressurized growler and gift card from Tailgate and Party, a handheld LED light therapy device from POLY and an enormous six-liter bottle (that’s eight regular-sized bottles!) of Whispering Angel rosé. They then settled into their socially distanced tables, where food boxes from Taquero or The Brook Tavern awaited. Dedicated waitstaff served up complimentary glasses of Whispering Angel and a representative from Hiatus Tequila was on hand for tequila tastings and cocktails.

The party continued through the last race of the day, and Saratogians, who have been missing the traditional Saratoga Race Course experience this season, were happy to watch some horse racing in a room full of kindred spirits. After all, ‘Tiz’ the season!

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 