‘Saratoga Living,’ Saratoga Auto Museum Host ‘Tiz the Season’ Races Viewing Party

For the second time this summer, Saratoga Living joined forces with the Saratoga Automobile Museum to celebrate the Spa City racing season. On August 27, guests filed into Putnam Place, where the races at Saratoga Race Course were being broadcast on the club’s 17-foot LED screen, for an afternoon of eating, drinking, betting and winning—it was almost like a regular day at the races!

Upon arrival, guests received a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as an official Saratoga poster signed by artist Greg Montgomery, a pressurized growler and gift card from Tailgate and Party, a handheld LED light therapy device from POLY and an enormous six-liter bottle (that’s eight regular-sized bottles!) of Whispering Angel rosé. They then settled into their socially distanced tables, where food boxes from Taquero or The Brook Tavern awaited. Dedicated waitstaff served up complimentary glasses of Whispering Angel and a representative from Hiatus Tequila was on hand for tequila tastings and cocktails.

The party continued through the last race of the day, and Saratogians, who have been missing the traditional Saratoga Race Course experience this season, were happy to watch some horse racing in a room full of kindred spirits. After all, ‘Tiz’ the season!