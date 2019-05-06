fbpx

‘saratoga living’ Survey: Hey, Reader! We Want To Get To Know You Better!

Answer this survey for a chance to win a free subscription to the magazine.

Fill out our survey for a chance to win a free subscription to the magazine.

Since our big redesign last year, a lot has changed at saratoga living…for the better, of course! You can now find us in and around the Capital Region more easily—in places such as The Adelphi Hotel, Northshire Bookstore, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Albany-Rensselaer Amtrak station. Even Starbucks! We’ve also brought in world-class talent to beef up our magazine’s features; top designers, illustrators and photographers in the area to tell our unmatched visual story; and made saratogaliving.com the must-visit web destination it always deserved to be.

However, the most important part of our success—the “secret sauce,” as they say—is you, our readership. We want to make sure we continue bringing you everything you love about saratoga living—and more!—so we decided to do a little speed-dating (i.e. create a survey, so that we can get to know you better). Fill out the survey below, and enter for a chance to win one of three, free yearlong subscriptions to the magazine. (To take the survey, scroll down through the questions below.)

Create your own user feedback survey

