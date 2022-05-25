‘Saratoga Living’ to Host ‘Beach, Please’ Kickoff to Summer

It may be 200 miles to the nearest beach, but we’re heating things up aloha style to kick off the Saratoga Summer! Join Saratoga Living as we toast what’s sure to be a summer to remember on June 9 from 6-9pm at Putnam Place in Downtown Saratoga. Attendees will be treated to a welcome tiki cocktail, courtesy of Wine & Liquor Shop of Malta, plus craft beer, provided by Lawson’s Finest Liquids. (Yes, we’ll have Lawson’s famously summery Sip of Sunshine!) Hattie’s restaurant will be providing Saratoga’s favorite southern fare, and more sweet, summertime sweets will be available, too.

All the while, guests will be jamming to surf music by The Jagaloons and marveling at performances by the aerialists from Good Karma Studio. Outside on the Putnam Place patio, beach games (beer pong included!), courtesy of Tailgate and Party will get guests up on their feet and into the spirit of friendly competition.

What to wear? Tiki-chic beach attire is encouraged; photos will be taken for the next issue of Saratoga Living. Stay tuned for announcements on more details, including raffle prizes each attendee will have the chance to win! Tickets are now available here.