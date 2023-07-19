‘Saratoga Living’ to Host Racing Season Party With Acacia Clement

Mark your calendars, Saratoga racing fans! Saratoga Living is teaming up with NYRA analyst and Racing for Home founder Acacia Clement—our most recent cover star!—to host an elegant cocktail party at Panza’s Restaurant on Tuesday, July 25 from 6-9pm. Wondering what to expect?

Exclusive m﻿eet-and-greet with our 2023 “The Races!” issue cover star, TV personality Acacia Clement!

H﻿eavy hors d’oeuvres by Panza’s

Complimentary prosecco and red and white w﻿ine by Freixenet and Mionetto, proudly featured at the track this summer!

C﻿ash bar for cocktails

Silent auction

Free gift for attendees, courtesy of our friends at NYRA

As always, photos from the evening will appear in the next issue of Saratoga Living! Click here to get your tickets now.