‘saratoga living’ Top Builders 2019

Welcome to saratoga living‘s Top Builders 2019 section from our Design Issue. Find six of the Capital Region’s top builders—Hodorowski Group, Bella Home Builders, Barbera Homes, Caruso Home Builders, Teakwood Builders, Inc. and Belmonte Builders—perfect for your next custom home project.

Hodorowski Group

With more than 40 years of experience, the Hodorowski Group is one of the premier real estate developers in the Capital Region, specializing not just in custom homes, but also apartment communities, residential and commercial construction and commercial development. “What makes us unique is our leadership,” says Hodorowski Group’s President and CEO Paul Hodorowski. “We’re a true family-owned business. My brother John Luke and I co-own J. Luke Construction, which develops all our infrastructure in-house and builds all our projects.” With a team of more than 100 skilled specialists and employees, the Hodorowski Group makes construction and development a breeze.

Hodorowski Group

796 Burdeck Street

Schenectady, NY 12306

specialty: Custom Homes, Apartment Communities, Development

(518) 356-1435

website: hodorowskigroup.com

Bella Home Builders

For more than three decades, Bella Home Builders has been remodeling and constructing award-winning, quality homes in the Capital Region. Every house is constructed with Bella Home’s impeccably high standards and unique, one-off designs, which are suited to each client’s needs. “I pride myself on quality,” says Founder and President David DePaulo, a third-generation builder. “It’s a real passion of mine to develop and design, and we never build the same house twice.” DePaulo believes in hard work and attention to detail, and with his incredible team of experts (with decades of combined experience), Bella Homes builds dream houses for families, couples, individuals and young professionals alike.

Bella Home Builders, Inc.

228 Church Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Serving residents and businesses in Saratoga, Washington, Albany and surrounding counties.

(518) 583-1833

website: bellahomebuildersinc.com

email: dave@bellahomebuildersinc.com

Barbera Homes

Barbera Homes is a second-generation, award-winning builder that designs houses with an eye towards the future. With its own in-house design studio and complimentary interior design services, Barbera makes it easier than ever to customize and make important decisions throughout the homebuilding process. President Frank Barbera says: “With over 40 years collectively in the industry, our longevity is important, because it tells prospective customers that we are a builder that can adapt their designs, technologies and practices to meet evolving customer expectations.” For a comprehensive building experience that respects the customer’s budget and allows for affordable design variation, Barbera Homes is an industry leader.

Barbera Homes, Inc.

9 Avis Drive

Latham, NY 12110

Serving residents in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady Counties.

(518) 690-0777

email: miabarbera@barberahomes.com

website: barberahomes.com

facebook: facebook.com/BarberaHomes/

Caruso Home Builders

Caruso Homes believes that, much like building a home, customer service starts from the ground up. Anthony Caruso founded Caruso Home Builders in 2009 with the vision of constructing the highest quality new and custom homes in the Capital Region, while also providing the smoothest experience. “I love seeing every phase of development and knowing that people are living in something that we poured our heart and time into,” says Caruso. Caruso broke ground this past fall on Phase II of Oak Ridge in Saratoga Springs. “I’m excited to be a part of Oak Ridge; the developer, Jeff Snyder, created a beautiful concept,” says Caruso.

Caruso Home Builders

19 Railroad Place, Suite 201

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

specialty: Custom Home Builder/Land Developer

Serving residents and businesses in Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington Counties.

(518) 478-8596

email: sales@carusohomebuilders.com

website: carusohomebuilders.com

facebook: @Carusohomes

instagram: @Carusohomes

Teakwood Builders, Inc.

What sets Teakwood Builders apart as the team you want to partner with? In a sentence, it is our humble yet firm belief—“If not Teakwood, then who?” We welcome the toughest challenges in the course of a project—be it in design, planning or crafting—as an opportunity to create an exceptional solution. Our team of designers, architect partners, seasoned craftspeople and skilled planners constitutes a unique ingenuity amongst our peers for assuring not only the quality of your custom project, but also the success of the experience in getting there. Be it the replication of a historic Victorian charmer or the polished finish of a contemporary glass cube with exposed timber and steel frame, our new homes set the standard for luxury. Our remodel projects tastefully incorporate unique features in your beloved home—features such as Tuscan wine cellars, media rooms that rock, relaxing spa-like bathrooms and gourmet kitchens. The Teakwood Touch is a recognizable mark of quality that graces all our projects—and the difference is the details. “Whether you are planning to remodel or have high expectations for your new custom home, you need more than a contractor. It takes an artistic eye and a talented team of craftspeople to execute a vision. We are committed to making this experience the best it can possibly be,” says Jim Sasko, Teakwood’s Owner.

Teakwood Builders, Inc.

75 Church Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

specialty: Luxury Custom Home Building and Remodeling

Serving Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington Counties.

(518) 587-2880

email: jsasko@teakwoodbuilders.com

website: teakwoodbuilders.com

Belmonte Builders

Belmonte Builders has been building high quality, new homes in the Capital Region for more than 40 years. Belmonte takes pride in being personally involved through all phases of the construction process and works closely with customers to personalize their new homes to fit their unique needs. “We are always looking for ways to make the construction process easier,” says Owner Peter Belmonte. “This year we added a new Design Center, which provides our clients with a one-stop-shop for all their selections.” Belmonte Builders has won many awards over the years for their homes, including most recently “Best Floor Plan” at the 2018 Showcase of Homes.

Belmonte Builders

1743 US Route 9

Clifton Park, NY 12065

(518) 371-1000

New Customized High-Quality Homes and Neighborhoods

Sales Centers located at:

Alexandria in Halfmoon

(518) 801-3202

Griffin’s Ridge in Round Lake

(518) 410-4518

Sonoma Grove in Saratoga Springs

(518) 275-3326

City Square in Saratoga Springs (518) 527-4914

email: sales@belmontebuilders.com

website: belmontebuilders.com

facebook: facebook.com/BelmonteBuilder/

instagram: instagram.com/belmontebuildersnewhomes/

twitter: twitter.com/BelmonteBuildrs